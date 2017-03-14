Apple Pay Headed Directly to Restaurant Tables With 'PrestoPrime EMV' Terminals

Pay-at-table terminal manufacturer E la Carte today announced that Apple Pay is coming to its new state-of-the-art "PrestoPrime EMV" line, thanks to an included NFC reader that will also support Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and mobile wallets that use QR codes. E la Carte's previous terminals included NFC, but lacked EMV certification, which Apple Pay requires since it complies to the latest EMV standards for tokenizing transactions.
With the addition of Apple Pay support, restaurant guests will be able to pay for their meal at the table with a quick tap of their iPhone. Users can also pay with a traditional swipe method, or use the new EMV chip reader to insert any newly-issued credit card with a chip inside of it. The terminals also have a "store and forward" ability that allows guests to continue to pay for food and drinks even if the restaurant loses power or internet connectivity.
E la Carte's reach in the industry currently extends to over 1,800 restaurants across the United States, centering on Applebee's and Outback Steakhouse locations.
With the addition of Apple Pay support, restaurant guests will be able to pay for their meal at the table with a quick tap of their iPhone. Users can also pay with a traditional swipe method, or use the new EMV chip reader to insert any newly-issued credit card with a chip inside of it. The terminals also have a "store and forward" ability that allows guests to continue to pay for food and drinks even if the restaurant loses power or internet connectivity.
“Brick-and-mortar payments and security requirements have changed dramatically in the last 5 years. We wanted to take a leadership role in helping our partners navigate these volatile waters, while also generating direct operating benefits that offer a real hard dollar ROI to recoup their investment,” said Raj Suri, CEO and founder of E la Carte. “Combining robust security with a frictionless user experience, PrestoPrime EMV sets the bar as the best tabletop platform available to restaurant operators.”Pay-at-table terminals have become more popular over the years, with companies like E la Carte and Ziosk offering customers quick access to menus and payment methods at restaurants like Applebee's, Outback Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and more. Most of the terminals, including PrestoPrime, also include limited paid gaming features intended to pass the wait time for food orders.
E la Carte's reach in the industry currently extends to over 1,800 restaurants across the United States, centering on Applebee's and Outback Steakhouse locations.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay