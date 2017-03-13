Apple's Carpool Karaoke Will Include Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams From Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have announced via Twitter that they are filming for Apple Music's upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two revealed their involvement with Apple's new television series while they were at South by Southwest to discuss Game of Thrones.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series will feature 16 celebrity pairings "riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists" and "surprise fans who don't expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over." Other than the newly announced Game of Thrones stars, the show will include James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.
Over the course of 16 half-hour episodes, Apple hopes that the show will drive interest and new subscribers to its Apple Music streaming service with original content they can't find anywhere else. In addition, Apple is also working on Dr. Dre's Vital Signs and the reality competition show Planet of the Apps, which recently launched its first trailer.
STARKpool Karaoke? Lane of Thrones?@SophieT and @Maisie_Williams from @GameOfThrones are shooting a #CarpoolKaraoke for @applemusic! 🚙🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/hmJjRqBlnc— Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) March 12, 2017
