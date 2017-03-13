Apple's Carpool Karaoke Will Include Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams From Game of Thrones

Monday March 13, 2017 4:54 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have announced via Twitter that they are filming for Apple Music's upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The two revealed their involvement with Apple's new television series while they were at South by Southwest to discuss Game of Thrones.


Carpool Karaoke: The Series will feature 16 celebrity pairings "riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists" and "surprise fans who don't expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over." Other than the newly announced Game of Thrones stars, the show will include James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and more.


Over the course of 16 half-hour episodes, Apple hopes that the show will drive interest and new subscribers to its Apple Music streaming service with original content they can't find anywhere else. In addition, Apple is also working on Dr. Dre's Vital Signs and the reality competition show Planet of the Apps, which recently launched its first trailer.

Tags: Apple Music, Carpool Karaoke
GrumpyMom
24 minutes ago at 05:34 am

This is definitely more important than new Mac's. :rolleyes:

When I read of people defending Apple's decision to ignore or cut "niche" products like the Mac Pro or Aperture, then read an article about this sort of thing, I feel a bit put off of Apple. Then when I see what Siri is like compared to the other AI assistants I've been trying, and think of how much further along Siri should have been by now, I feel a bit sick.

It's not that I have anything against Carpool Karaoke, but I don't see how Apple puts the money into something this kooky and let so many promising, pertinent aspects of their business wither away.
69Mustang
33 minutes ago at 05:25 am

Over the course of 16 half-hour episodes, Apple hopes that the show will drive interest and new subscribers to its Apple Music streaming service with original content they can't find anywhere else.

Over the course of 16 half-hour episodes, the show will drive interest anywhere else.
FTFY;):D
Crosscreek
49 minutes ago at 05:09 am
This is definitely more important than new Mac's. :rolleyes:
