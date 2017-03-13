Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.4 to Developers
Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update to developers, just under one week after seeding the fifth macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta and over a month after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.3.
The sixth macOS Sierra 10.12.4 beta is available for download through the Apple Developer Center or the software update mechanism in the Mac App Store for those who have previously installed a beta.
macOS Sierra 10.12.4 brings iOS's Night Shift mode to the Mac for the first time. First introduced on iOS devices with iOS 9.3, Night Shift is designed to gradually shift the display of a device from blue to yellow, cutting down on exposure to blue light. Blue light is said to disrupt the circadian rhythm and is believed to interrupt sleeping patterns.
Night Shift can be activated through the Displays section of System Preferences, where a setting to have it come on at sunset and turn off at sunrise is available. Night Shift can also be toggled on manually through the Notification Center or via Siri.
The 10.12.4 update focuses mainly on Night Shift, but also includes dictation support for Shanghainese, cricket scores for Siri, improved PDFKit APIs, and iCloud Analytics options.
17 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Ok beta testers, are we getting close to a release with this version?
5 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Need focus on Mac lineup.
12 minutes ago at 10:10 am
Ok beta testers, are we getting close to a release with this version?I don't encounter any issues with this beta, I think it's almost ready for final release.
15 minutes ago at 10:08 am
Need focus on Mac lineup.
17 minutes ago at 10:05 am
I hope the PDFKit solves the jittery autosave problem, which is my main reason to downgrade and stay with El Cap so far.
