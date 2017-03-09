Sci-Fi Puzzle Game 'Love You to Bits' Named App of the Week, Available for Free

Sci-Fi puzzle adventure game Love You to Bits has been named Apple's App of the Week, and as a result, it will be free to download for the next seven days.
Released in February of 2016, Love You to Bits is normally priced at $4.99. In this game, players take on the role of Kosmo, a space explorer who is searching for the parts of Nova, his robot girlfriend that was destroyed in an accident.
Gameplay consists of exploring strange worlds of planets, solving puzzles, and hunting down hidden objects to uncover the details of the love story between Kosmo and Nova.
Love You to Bits can be downloaded from the App Store. [Direct Link]
UniversalTo play the game, an iPad 2 or newer, iPhone 4s or newer, or fifth-generation iPod touch is required. iOS 8 or later must also be installed.
Explore enigmatic planets full of mind-boggling puzzles to be solved! Meet and outsmart dozens of bizarre creatures and aliens from all around the universe!
Breathtaking
Experience and rebuild a thrilling love story for all audiences: pure visual-storytelling with stylized visuals and a hair-raising soundtrack!
Cute
Reconstruct the touching past of Kosmo and Nova by collecting dozens of their hidden love-tokens.
Enduring
Coming soon, extra unique levels will be added to "Love You to Bits"! The adventure continues with no in-app purchases of any kind!
