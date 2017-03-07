Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Pay Launches in Ireland for KBC, Ulster Bank and Boon Customers
Apple Pay became available in Ireland this morning, marking the 14th country to accept Apple's payments service.
Visa and MasterCard holders that bank with KBC and Ulster Bank can use Apple Pay in the country, and the service also works with the Boon prepay system. Apple Pay is available to all customers with an iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or an iPhone 5 or later when paired with the Apple Watch.
Apple Pay can also be used within apps and on the web with an eligible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook Pro with Touch ID. Apple Pay can be set up using the Wallet app on all supported devices.
Participating retailers in Ireland include Aldi, Amber Oil, Applegreen, Boots, Burger King, Centra, Dunnes Stores, Harvey Norman, Lidl, Marks and Spencers, PostPoint, SuperValu, and more, with a full list of participating retailers available on the Ireland Apple Pay website.
Along with Ireland, Apple Pay is available in U.S., UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.
Taiwan is next on the list to get Apple Pay, with seven banks in the country having recently obtained permission from the Financial Supervisory Commission to offer the payments service.
Visa and MasterCard holders that bank with KBC and Ulster Bank can use Apple Pay in the country, and the service also works with the Boon prepay system. Apple Pay is available to all customers with an iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or an iPhone 5 or later when paired with the Apple Watch.
Apple Pay can also be used within apps and on the web with an eligible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook Pro with Touch ID. Apple Pay can be set up using the Wallet app on all supported devices.
Participating retailers in Ireland include Aldi, Amber Oil, Applegreen, Boots, Burger King, Centra, Dunnes Stores, Harvey Norman, Lidl, Marks and Spencers, PostPoint, SuperValu, and more, with a full list of participating retailers available on the Ireland Apple Pay website.
Along with Ireland, Apple Pay is available in U.S., UK, China, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand, and Spain.
Taiwan is next on the list to get Apple Pay, with seven banks in the country having recently obtained permission from the Financial Supervisory Commission to offer the payments service.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Top Rated Comments(View all)
16 minutes ago at 12:01 am
Please bring Apple Pay to more countries. My future iPhone 8 would be so awesome if I could also pay with it.
[ Read All Comments ]