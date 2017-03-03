MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Customizable iPhone Case, iPad Case, and Apple Watch Band from Casetify

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Casetify to give MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone case, iPad case, and Apple Watch Band, all of which can be customized to each person's liking.
Casetify, for those unfamiliar with the site, offers a whole range of products that can be ordered in one of many artist-designed patterns or created using custom images. For this giveaway, we're offering a Wallet case for the iPhone, a Folio case for the iPad, and the Saffiano leather Apple Watch Band.
The Wallet case, priced at $55 for the iPhone 7 and $60 for the iPhone 7 Plus, is made from Saffiano leather and features a protective cover that can be customized with a photo or design. It has two card slots for credit cards and an inner pocket for carrying cash and other essentials. There's also a spot for a SIM card and a SIM PIN for when traveling overseas.
Casetify's Folio case, priced starting at $60, is available for the iPad mini, iPad Air 2, and 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Like the Wallet case for the iPhone, it is made from Saffiano leather and features a customizable cover. It offers full device protection while leaving all ports easily accessible, and inside, there's space for credit cards, passports, and other documents.
The Saffiano Apple Watch Band, priced at $52, is one of Casetify's newest products. Available for 38 and 42mm Apple Watch models, the band can be purchased with lugs that match several different watch finishes and like all Casetify products, it can be customized with a user's own image or design. The band is scratch resistant, to keep it looking nice, and sweat resistant, so it can be worn even when working out.
We have three Casetify prize packs to give away. Users will be able to choose a Wallet case and a Folio case that fits their device, along with an Apple Watch band in the appropriate size. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (March 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
