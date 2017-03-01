Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Target Returns iPhone SE Stock Ahead of Apple's Rumored March Event
Target this week instructed its stores to return a number of iPhone SE models to Apple by today, March 1, according to a company memo obtained by MacRumors.
iPhone SE devices that are to be returned include six unlocked 16GB and 64GB models in Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, and Space Gray, and two Sprint models.
An anonymous employee informed us that her Target store had not received iPhone SE stock since before the iPhone 7 was announced in September 2016.
While there are many possible reasons for Target to send back iPhone SE stock, such as poor sales of select models, the move comes just days or weeks before Apple's rumored March event, where a 128GB iPhone SE may be announced. However, no other hardware changes have been rumored.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said an iPhone SE refresh is unlikely in the first half of this year, so fans of Apple's lower-priced smartphone shouldn't set their hopes too high about a second-generation model yet. The original iPhone SE, which starts at $399, was introduced in March 2016.
Even without a full refresh, one possible scenario is that Apple could begin selling the iPhone SE in 32GB and 128GB capacities, doubling the storage space of the current 16GB and 64GB models, going forward.
57 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Nice. I hope Apple just does a spec bump on the SE (CPU, RAM and camera) but otherwise keeps it pretty much the same. Great form factor and Apple seems willing to sell it at a reasonable price.
52 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Touch ID Gen 2, 3D Touch, and you have a sale from me.
54 minutes ago at 06:52 am
I love my SE...bump it to 128GB and I'd get another.
14 minutes ago at 07:32 am
The SE is a heck of a little device for the price. I think people who want a smaller phone are glad that Apple is even bothering, so an upgrade every two years would be better than nothing. It would be nice to have a yearly upgrade, but it's a low margin device—they make up the margins selling it over a two year period as components drop in price. If it does get updated, I expect it to change to 32GB/128GB, perhaps for $399/499.
They could keep the primary internals mostly the same—such as the A9, display, etc, but perhaps upgrade a few things: Barometric pressure sensor for tracking stairs climbed, upgraded FaceTime camera with display flash, or maybe even OIS and/or the same camera module as the iPhone 7, the same faster TouchID sensor found in the 6s onwards, or upgrade the earpiece speaker to be stereo. So that's the low-hanging fruit that probably doesn't require much in the way of external changes. Not saying they would do all, but they could do a few. Going out on a limb, they might integrate 3D Touch, while at the same time eliminating the headphone jack to make room for it. That's a bit bigger change, but at this point we've got the third generation of 3D Touch coming out around September, so it's not novel any more. Apple could add it without hurting sales of other devices. Lastly, they could add water resistance. So yeah, there are a lot of things they could choose from the iPhone 6s and 7 to upgrade it without it really looking much different or being any faster. At a minimum I expect a storage bump and maybe a new color option.
They could keep the primary internals mostly the same—such as the A9, display, etc, but perhaps upgrade a few things: Barometric pressure sensor for tracking stairs climbed, upgraded FaceTime camera with display flash, or maybe even OIS and/or the same camera module as the iPhone 7, the same faster TouchID sensor found in the 6s onwards, or upgrade the earpiece speaker to be stereo. So that's the low-hanging fruit that probably doesn't require much in the way of external changes. Not saying they would do all, but they could do a few. Going out on a limb, they might integrate 3D Touch, while at the same time eliminating the headphone jack to make room for it. That's a bit bigger change, but at this point we've got the third generation of 3D Touch coming out around September, so it's not novel any more. Apple could add it without hurting sales of other devices. Lastly, they could add water resistance. So yeah, there are a lot of things they could choose from the iPhone 6s and 7 to upgrade it without it really looking much different or being any faster. At a minimum I expect a storage bump and maybe a new color option.
20 minutes ago at 07:26 am
SE doesn't need 3D Touch when 3D Touch has been completely forgotten by Apple in software updates. You can't do much with it at all. What started out as a great idea is just another lost cause when Apple is so busy with hardware updates they continue to forget the software that needs to be supported. So until they get serious about fully overhauling IOS, there's zero reason for these additions such as 3D touch.. among plenty of others they've done nothing with.
55 minutes ago at 06:51 am
TIL that stores can return stock.
Many of the items in big box and department stores are sold on consignment or are sold in leased out departments. Additionally manufacturers have to buy or subsidize shelf space and space in weekly flyers. Nothing on a shelf is placed haphazardly.
45 minutes ago at 07:01 am
The purpose of the iPhone SE is to reuse old technology and production lines to make it cheap. It will never be updated.
41 minutes ago at 07:05 am
The purpose of the iPhone SE is to reuse old technology and production lines to make it cheap. It will never be updated.Thats false, on the SE they upgraded the processor, camera, ram, battery, etc.
