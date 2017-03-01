Second-Generation Apple TV Added to Apple's List of Obsolete Products

Wednesday March 1, 2017 11:23 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its official list of vintage and obsolete products to add the second-generation Apple TV, originally released in 2010.

The second-generation Apple TV was the first Apple TV that featured a black body and an aluminum Apple Remote, an updated look compared to the silver and white Apple TV that was originally released in 2007.

Apple sold the second-generation Apple TV from September of 2010 until 2012, which is when the company released the third-generation Apple TV with an A5 chip and support for 1080p content.

The second-generation Apple TV is now classified as "vintage" in the United States and Turkey and "obsolete" in the rest of the world. Vintage products are those that have not been manufactured for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago, while obsolete products are those that were discontinued more than 7 years ago.

Both classifications essentially mean Apple is no longer providing hardware service for the device except in Turkey and California, where local statutes require that Apple continue to provide service and parts for a longer period of time.

atikalz
49 minutes ago at 11:34 am

They might as well obsolete the third-gen Apple TV while they're at it. You know that won't likely be receiving any meaningful updates going forward.

They can also add the 4th gen too, since it doesn't even support 4K. Don't rrush innovation, Apple!
Tycho24
21 minutes ago at 12:02 pm

Oh crap! Another $100.00 device that's becoming a paperweight.


Crazy!
And only seven years after it was introduced.

/wild
avanpelt
44 minutes ago at 11:38 am

They can also add the 4th gen too, since it doesn't even support 4K. Don't rrush innovation, Apple!


I disagree. I think the ATV 4th gen will continue to be supported for a long time -- much like the iPad 2 was. I think it will be sold as the entry-level ATV when the next-gen ATV is released. It's perfect for people (like myself) that have 1080p TVs and don't have any desire to upgrade them anytime soon.
newdeal
48 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Yeah Apple TV needs to be replaced with something that also has a mic and speaker for home automation and they really need to kick up Homekit adoption even if it means making accessories themselves that are reasonably priced.
avanpelt
54 minutes ago at 11:29 am
They might as well obsolete the third-gen Apple TV while they're at it. You know that won't likely be receiving any meaningful updates going forward.
