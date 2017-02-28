Verizon Offering Up to $500 Back in New VZW and Fios Cross-Promotion

Tuesday February 28, 2017 3:08 PM PST by Juli Clover
Verizon today announced a new promotion that’s designed to encourage its customers to sign up for both Verizon Wireless cellular service and Verizon Fios internet and TV plans.

Verizon Fios customers who activate a new service on Verizon Unlimited will receive $250 in bill credits (applied as a $10 discount over 25 months), while Verizon Wireless customers can get a $250 Verizon Wireless gift card when signing up for a qualifying Triple Play Fios TV, internet, and phone package with a two-year agreement.


New customers can take advantage of both of the offers simultaneously for a total of $500 back during the promotion period.

Verizon's Triple Play Fios plans start at $80 per month for 150/150Mb/s internet, phone, and custom TV package. Verizon’s new Unlimited cellular plan is priced at $80 per month for a single user.

