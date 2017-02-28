Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
One Analyst Thinks the iPhone 8 Will Still Have a Lightning Connector With USB-C Adapter for Europe
The Wall Street Journal today reported that at least one upcoming iPhone model will include a USB-C port instead of a Lightning connector.
If the report is accurate, a single USB-C cable could be used to charge the so-called iPhone 8, 12-inch MacBook, or the latest MacBook Pro models.
Nevertheless, the move towards USB-C has yet to be substantiated by other credible sources, and Apple changing the charging port on iPhones for the second time in five years, after switching from the 30-pin Dock Connector to Lightning connector in 2012, would certainly be a controversial decision.
At least one analyst is not convinced that Apple will ditch Lightning on its next iPhones, but he does believe USB-C will be in the mix.
Barclays managing director Blayne Curtis told MacRumors that he expects the iPhone 8 to keep its Lightning connector, while he believes that Apple will sell a Lightning to USB-C adapter in European countries to adhere to the European Commission's "one mobile phone charger for all" campaign.
This adapter would likely be similar to Apple's female-to-male Lightning to Micro-USB adapter, which allows an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with a Lightning connector to charge and sync with a micro USB cable. Apple sold a similar 30-pin Dock Connector to Micro-USB adapter in Europe to adhere to EU policy.
Many consumers have advocated for Apple to ditch its proprietary Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, which has become a standard feature on several Android smartphones, notebooks, and other devices. Whether it is an all-out USB-C port or yet another adapter remains to be seen, but it seems that Apple might be listening.
If the report is accurate, a single USB-C cable could be used to charge the so-called iPhone 8, 12-inch MacBook, or the latest MacBook Pro models.
People familiar with Apple’s plans said its release this year would include two models with the traditional LCDs and a third one with the OLED screen.The Wall Street Journal has historically been a reliable source for iPhone rumors, so there is a good chance the report is true.
They said Apple would introduce other updates including a USB-C port for the power cord and other peripheral devices instead of the company’s original Lightning connector.
Nevertheless, the move towards USB-C has yet to be substantiated by other credible sources, and Apple changing the charging port on iPhones for the second time in five years, after switching from the 30-pin Dock Connector to Lightning connector in 2012, would certainly be a controversial decision.
At least one analyst is not convinced that Apple will ditch Lightning on its next iPhones, but he does believe USB-C will be in the mix.
Barclays managing director Blayne Curtis told MacRumors that he expects the iPhone 8 to keep its Lightning connector, while he believes that Apple will sell a Lightning to USB-C adapter in European countries to adhere to the European Commission's "one mobile phone charger for all" campaign.
This adapter would likely be similar to Apple's female-to-male Lightning to Micro-USB adapter, which allows an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with a Lightning connector to charge and sync with a micro USB cable. Apple sold a similar 30-pin Dock Connector to Micro-USB adapter in Europe to adhere to EU policy.
Many consumers have advocated for Apple to ditch its proprietary Lightning connector in favor of USB-C, which has become a standard feature on several Android smartphones, notebooks, and other devices. Whether it is an all-out USB-C port or yet another adapter remains to be seen, but it seems that Apple might be listening.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tags: USB-C, Lightning
Tags: USB-C, Lightning
Top Rated Comments(View all)
42 minutes ago at 08:33 am
And $20 in the US
37 minutes ago at 08:39 am
Ugh. Time to buy a whole bunch of other cables. I actually liked lightning once I started using it.
It should have become the standard connector for USB-C instead of the mess that did. It's just far superior.
Oh well. My incoming Nintendo Switch has USB-C. My next phone will have USB-C. It just won't be an iPhone.
It should have become the standard connector for USB-C instead of the mess that did. It's just far superior.
Oh well. My incoming Nintendo Switch has USB-C. My next phone will have USB-C. It just won't be an iPhone.
36 minutes ago at 08:40 am
I would love having usb c on the iphone. You could charge your phone with the same cable you use to charge your laptop. That would be awesome.
39 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Isn't that male to female?
12 minutes ago at 09:04 am
they'd have to move controller hardware for supported modes back into the iDevice; at the moment the iDevices only need to control USB traffic and everything else is handled on the cordThey already have to do that; the onboard microchips only handle bit transfer and ECC - not the underlying protocol. If the cables had to handle the protocol, you'd need new cables to support any new protocols. Try to think a little.
How would a USB-C iPhone work with existing devices that are USB-A?USB-C <-> USB-A cable, instead of a Lightning <-> USB-A cable.
Thats literally all you need to change.
30 minutes ago at 08:46 am
There is no way Apple would move from Lightning. They have invested so much into the ecosystem, it hasn't hit the limits as far as technical prowess, and Apple's control of the entire implementation allows them to do many things that would require serious work to implement without Lightning's wrapper on USB's transfer mechanism.
Did you know that when you plug accessories in, iOS flashes them with the most up-to-date firmware? Or the majority of the handshake between wireless devices (Pencil, Magic accessories) is handled by Lightning? Or even that Lightning's adaptor/connector support is so interoperable that it can survive any foreseeable transition or include any existing connection ever? They've just invested so much from a technical aspect that I see them having a hard time reimplementing much of it with a standard that they don't control.
Even the development path says no - if Apple transitions iOS devices to USB-C, they'd have to move controller hardware for supported modes back into the iDevice; at the moment the iDevices only need to control USB traffic and everything else is handled on the cord. Neither is Apple isn't going to allow that complexity - which they worked so hard to move out of the core - back in, nor chance having to make a device larger to support a random array of modes (HDMI, DP are good examples and USB-C's mode set has grown every 6 months) or welcome back the days of: "this device only supports these series of connections".
Did you know that when you plug accessories in, iOS flashes them with the most up-to-date firmware? Or the majority of the handshake between wireless devices (Pencil, Magic accessories) is handled by Lightning? Or even that Lightning's adaptor/connector support is so interoperable that it can survive any foreseeable transition or include any existing connection ever? They've just invested so much from a technical aspect that I see them having a hard time reimplementing much of it with a standard that they don't control.
Even the development path says no - if Apple transitions iOS devices to USB-C, they'd have to move controller hardware for supported modes back into the iDevice; at the moment the iDevices only need to control USB traffic and everything else is handled on the cord. Neither is Apple isn't going to allow that complexity - which they worked so hard to move out of the core - back in, nor chance having to make a device larger to support a random array of modes (HDMI, DP are good examples and USB-C's mode set has grown every 6 months) or welcome back the days of: "this device only supports these series of connections".
24 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Another proprietary apple port that should just go in the trash of history. It is a garbage port, just put a USB-C port and call it a day.
41 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Barclays, AKA the guys who downgraded Apple with $115 target one day before the stock skyrocketed.
[ Read All Comments ]