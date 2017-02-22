Strava Launches Apple Watch App With GPS Support For Series 2 Owners

Popular running app Strava has been updated with support for the Apple Watch Series 2, enabling runners to use Strava on their wrist and leave their iPhone at home.
The new support in version 5.13.0 makes full use of the built-in GPS found in the second-generation Apple Watch, meaning users of the app no longer have to be tethered to iOS to track their workouts. Strava Head of Integration Mateo Ortega said the company saw this as just a "first step" in its plans for supporting the Apple Watch 2.
Strava joins a small number of apps that support GPS functionality on the Apple Watch Series 2, which includes the likes of Runkeeper and Nike+ Run Club. Strava users simply need to update their iOS app for the changes to take effect.
Research and athlete feedback often drives new Strava features and integrations. We're excited to add to our growing list of compatible devices, and see this as the first step in providing our athletes an excellent Strava experience on the Apple Watch Series 2. Our athletes can look forward to continued updates as we strive to provide the best Watch experience possible.Users can expect Strava to keep track of a series of metrics which are displayed on their wrist, including heart rate, time, distance, pace, and running speed.
