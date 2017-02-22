Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iOS 10 Now Installed on Nearly 80% of Active iOS Devices
Just over five months after iOS 10 was released to the public, the operating system is installed on 79% of active iOS devices, according to the latest adoption data shared by Apple.
iOS 9 remains installed on 16% of active iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices, while 5% of devices are running an earlier iOS version, as measured by the App Store on February 20.
iOS 10 adoption appears to be slightly outpacing iOS 9 adoption over the same time period, which briefly stalled at 77% of active devices last February.
iOS 10 could see further adoption when iOS 10.3, which is currently in beta for developers and public testers, is officially released. The software update's key new features include "Find My AirPods" and the Apple File System (APFS).
iOS adoption continues to significantly outpace Android. Nougat, the latest version of Android, is installed on just 1.2% of active Android devices as of February 6, despite being released six months ago today. Android Lollipop, released in November 2014, is still installed on 32.9% of active devices.
Apple's control over both hardware and software gives it an advantage over the Android ecosystem, while Apple persistently notifies iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users to update to the latest iOS version, including offering the option to have the software update installed overnight while the device is plugged in.
21 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Hard to be impressed when your device tricks you into upgrading through random popup reminders.
It's happened before whilst I was playing a game that requires key presses in the exact same space.
19 minutes ago at 07:29 am
I honestly feel like they make it run slower on the previous gen devices.
13 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Meanwhile, at the Legion of Doom:
But..but...their OS updates are named after delicious things!
24 minutes ago at 07:23 am
7 minutes ago at 07:40 am
iOS 10 was great but 10.3 is even better, APFS will be the next great thing and with iOS 11 only for 64 bit devices I think that all system will be more stable and smoother.
21 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Bet the 10.2 jailbreak increased that a bit
Since the only jailbreak was 9.3, there were still a few users that had to stay on 9
Still keep pushing my friends and family to 10, iOS 10 is the best version of iOS that's ever been released, with updates to Messages, a redesigned Maps app, new Photos features, Siri to control your home with the new Home app, and a better experience to jam out to your favorite songs with an all new Apple Music app
17 minutes ago at 07:31 am
I honestly feel like they make it run slower on the previous gen devices.I believe so too, people tell me I need to restore and blah
No, 10.2 on 6 Plus is laggy
