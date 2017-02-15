Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Explores Smart Keyboard With Siri, Share, and Emoji Keys
The drawings show that pressing the "Share" key would bring up a share sheet on the iPad Pro with options to share through apps such as Facebook, Mail, and Messages. There is no description of how the "Emoji" key would function, but pressing it would presumably bring up the on-screen Emoji keyboard on the iPad Pro.
The current Smart Keyboard already has a globe key in the bottom left corner that can bring up the on-screen Emoji keyboard, but this key is not visualized in the patent drawings. There is a non-existent "Fn" key in its place.
The third key, labeled with a magnifying glass, would serve multiple purposes. A single press, for example, could bring up a search field for searching within apps. A double press could bring up shortcuts for Messages, Photos, Calendar, Camera, Notes, Settings, and other apps. Long-pressing the key would invoke Siri.
Since this is not a design patent, Apple's drawings are not entirely accurate, but rather just basic visualizations. The "Share" key is located where the right-side Command and Option keys would normally be, for example, while the "Emoji" key is included in lieu of Caps Lock, which is an essential key.
Nevertheless, we roughed up a quick mockup of what the new Smart Keyboard could look like based on the same layout of the new keys as Apple's drawings.
Apple is rumored to launch a trio of new iPads as early as March, but possibly not until later this year, including an all-new 10-inch range iPad Pro with an edge-to-edge display. The other models are expected to be updated 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with faster A10X processors.
A so-called "Smart Keyboard 2" could accompany the new iPads and perhaps the so-called "Apple Pencil 2" rumored to launch this year.
The current Smart Keyboard was released in November 2015 and costs $149 and $169 for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro respectively. International versions such as British English, Dutch, Korean, Spanish, Italian, German, Swedish, French, and Arabic were released in August 2016.
FOR ****S SAKE APPLE.
Sad to see the letter 'E' go, as I use it quite often.
"e" is ovrratd.
Thn us anothr lttr instad
For that mattr, who nds vowls 2 bgin wth
autocorrct just had a hartattack
Replacing the CAPS LOCK and the DELETE Keys makes no sense.
Add these new keys somewhere else.
... There is no description of how the "Emoji" key would function, but pressing it would presumably bring up the on-screen Emoji keyboard on the iPad Pro.
Nothing says "I'm a serious professional doing important work on my iPad Pro" better than a dedicated emoji button.
Wonderful, cater to the younger generation, they are our future and communicate with symbols and emojis. Leave the rest of us real computer users behind.
Notwithstanding the fact what you've said is completely disingenuous, do you realise that you sound just like the old computer users in the early '80s who poo-pooed the idea of using a mouse? Real computer users who do real work don't need graphics and only use text-based operating systems.
