Google Maps Updates Mobile Apps With 'Lists' to Keep Track of Favorite Places

Google Maps today updated its iOS and Android apps with a listing feature that lets users save and add their favorite locations to customized lists, which they can subsequently share to friends and family. Once a list is created, users can also follow other people's lists for inspiration when visiting new cities.
To add a location into a list, navigate to it in the Google Maps app and tap the "Save" button to choose from a collection of pre-set lists, or users can create their own custom lists. In the left-handed menu on the app, "Your Places" will hold all of the lists saved in Google Maps and also includes share cards to send to friends via text, email, or social networks. When opened inside of Google Maps, users can then choose to follow a shared list so it's always saved within their own "Your Places" tab.
Google Maps is available for free on the App Store. [Direct Link]
Is your bucket list etched in your memory, or scribbled on a dozen post-it notes scattered around your home? Have you ever promised out-of-town guests an email full of your favorite spots, only to never get around to clicking send? Starting today, you can create lists of places, share your lists with others, and follow the lists your friends and family share with you—without ever leaving the Google Maps appLists will be made available to view offline, so if users download the data for an area prior to visiting, they can continue to use both the GPS and list features of Google Maps even without an internet or cellular connection. The update will be rolling out to users on iOS and Android throughout the day.
