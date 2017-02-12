Target Says It's Working on Getting Apple Pay Into its Stores

U.S. retail giant Target may be planning to accept Apple Pay in the future, according to a recent tweet spotted by 9to5Mac.
AskTarget, the retailer's verified customer service account on Twitter, said Apple pay is "awesome" and that Target is "working on getting this technology into our stores." It even quipped "we'll catch up with the 21st century soon!"
While the tweet originates from an official Target account, it is possible that a customer service representative tweeted inaccurate information.
In May 2015, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer would be "open-minded" about supporting additional payment systems like Apple Pay after implementing chip-and-PIN card support. Target began supporting chip-and-PIN cards in October 2015, but it has yet to support Apple Pay.
Last month, Target confirmed it plans to launch its own mobile payment service in its stores this year. An earlier report said the retailer was leaning towards using QR code technology for the wallet app, rather than NFC, enabling customers to purchase goods by scanning a code at checkout akin to Walmart Pay.
@_MAlN - Apple pay is awesome! We're working on getting this Technology into our stores. We'll catch up with the 21st century soon!— AskTarget (@AskTarget) February 12, 2017
