Target Says It's Working on Getting Apple Pay Into its Stores

Sunday February 12, 2017 6:38 PM PST by Joe Rossignol
U.S. retail giant Target may be planning to accept Apple Pay in the future, according to a recent tweet spotted by 9to5Mac.


AskTarget, the retailer's verified customer service account on Twitter, said Apple pay is "awesome" and that Target is "working on getting this technology into our stores." It even quipped "we'll catch up with the 21st century soon!"

While the tweet originates from an official Target account, it is possible that a customer service representative tweeted inaccurate information.

In May 2015, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the retailer would be "open-minded" about supporting additional payment systems like Apple Pay after implementing chip-and-PIN card support. Target began supporting chip-and-PIN cards in October 2015, but it has yet to support Apple Pay.

Last month, Target confirmed it plans to launch its own mobile payment service in its stores this year. An earlier report said the retailer was leaning towards using QR code technology for the wallet app, rather than NFC, enabling customers to purchase goods by scanning a code at checkout akin to Walmart Pay.

Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Tag: Target
8 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
farewelwilliams
51 minutes ago at 06:44 pm

I'll believe it when I see it. They seem more fixated on selling customers Red Cards than allowing new payment methods.


there might be value in linking red cards to apple pay and therefore reducing the time it takes to check out. these red cards are extremely slow and many 60 year olds somehow keep forgetting their pins
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
corbindavenport
54 minutes ago at 06:41 pm
I'll believe it when I see it. They seem more fixated on selling customers Red Cards than allowing new payment methods.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]