Lutron's Whole-Home Systems Will Support HomeKit Next Month

Lutron at ISE 2017 today announced that its whole-home systems HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 will support Apple HomeKit in March.
With a HomeKit-enabled Lutron Connect Bridge, part of the systems, homeowners will be able to to control their lights, window shades and blinds, motion sensors, and more using Apple's new Home app or Siri voice commands on iPhone and iPad. For example, users can ask Siri if the lights are on in the house, and if so, to turn them off.
Lutron's HomeWorks QS and GRAFIK RA 2 systems are available from authorized dealers throughout Europe.
