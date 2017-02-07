Apple Maps Now Shows Traffic Conditions in Argentina

Apple Maps has recently been updated to provide users with real-time traffic conditions in Argentina. As usual, highly congested areas will display orange or red lines along the roads to indicate that drivers may face delays. Argentina is the fourth Latin American country to support the feature after Brazil, Chile, and Mexico.
Apple Maps shows traffic conditions in over 40 other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, and elsewhere.
Apple Maps shows traffic conditions in over 40 other countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Greece, France, Italy, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, and elsewhere.
Tags: Apple Maps, Argentina