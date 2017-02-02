YouTube App Gets iPhone Lock Screen Controls for Chromecast Streaming

Thursday February 2, 2017 2:39 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Chromecast users can now control YouTube streaming to their TV from the lock screen of their iPhone, thanks to the latest update to the YouTube app.


Like YouTube for Android devices, version 12.03 of the iOS app adds play, pause, previous, next, and volume controls to the iPhone's lock screen whenever YouTube is casting to Chromecast devices, smart TVs, game consoles, and other living room devices. The same controls can also now be found in the iOS Control Center.

In addition, the update enables iPhone owners with a paired Apple Watch to access the same controls from their wrist. YouTube is available to download for free from the App Store. [Direct Link]

gforce216
gforce216
10 hours ago at 03:39 am
All I want is PiP

69Mustang
69Mustang
9 hours ago at 04:14 am

They must have used the funding from the ridiculous numbers of ads they pump into YouTube now in order to fund the development of this feature.

Ads? You must be on the free tier. Just my opinion but Red is worth it for removing ads alone.

Avatar
dominiongamma
8 hours ago at 05:11 am

Ads? You must be on the free tier. Just my opinion but Red is worth it for removing ads alone.

Agree YouTube is worth no ads and you get google music with it too

rp2011
rp2011
8 hours ago at 05:53 am

Still no app controlled volume slider though?

Yeah it's it the formerly named chromecast App, now named Home
[doublepost=1486044045][/doublepost]I know we're supposed to support the Apple TV and say it's is great, but it's crap. I hate Ruku just as much. Chromecast is the best streamer by far. By far far far. Easy to use, set up and cheap.

Roku and Apple TV is what god created melon sized boulders for when you are frustrated.
God knows how many times I wanted to smash my Roku. The Apple TV is spared that anger because I unplugged that and it's in a box somewhere.

Chromecast all the way.

Sirious
Sirious
1 hour ago at 12:28 pm

No problems here. I too have the 1st and 2nd gen versions + Vizio's with CC built in. Have you updated yours by unplugging them from power for a few secs?



Yep, done all that including a factory reset. Might just have to put up with it until they fix it in an update, or contact Google. Thanks for the response though :)

69Mustang
69Mustang
7 hours ago at 06:31 am

Six months ago I would have completely disagreed with you. However, it seems over the past couple months YouTube has taken ads to the next level to where they have become quite annoying. Might have to make that jump to Red.

Holy Mother of Goku! I signed out of my profile and went to Youtube. The... I mean... what the... just no. No. Sweet Jeebus what fresh hell did you get me to look at? I thought you were exaggerating. I.WAS.WRONG.

