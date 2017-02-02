Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy With CarPlay at Chicago Auto Show

Thursday February 2, 2017 9:10 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Subaru today announced it will debut its all-new 2018 Legacy at the annual Chicago Auto Show next week. The mid-size sedan will be one of Subaru's first vehicles to support CarPlay alongside the 2017 Impreza introduced last year.


CarPlay and Android Auto will be available through Subaru's STARLINK multimedia system with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod controls. The standard system has a 6.5-inch touchscreen, while an 8-inch touchscreen is available with a faster CPU, TomTom navigation, and enhanced multimedia capabilities.

Subaru said the 2018 Legacy will go on sale this summer. Pricing was not disclosed.

Avatar
Doctor Q
4 hours ago at 09:21 am
I think that the automakers that rely on either CarPlay or Android Auto are going to best serve their customers, while those who go their own way with home-grown interfaces will more often frustrate consumers with interfaces that are routinely awkward to use, and still a work in progress.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
IJ Reilly
3 hours ago at 10:18 am

My experience with Carplay is very ho-hum. Too many limitations and boring screens.


"Boring" screens and limited functionality is exactly what you should have in a car. The stuff that should interest you is outside.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fivetoedbear
1 hour ago at 12:14 pm

It is odd Subaru has so far only chosen the Impreza (lowest model) and the Legacy (highest model) of its vehicle lineup to receive CarPlay. Subaru really needs to extend this across the entire lineup because their current hardware is sub-par at best. I was forced to purchase their GPS nav unit if I wanted the higher model trim and the unit has never worked properly. I am taking my Outback in to have the second GPS nav unit checked (and replaced), but I hate having to fight the dealership constantly to convince them it is not just a setting--yeah, the console freezing and not responding, rebooting in the middle of a route, or just having the radio randomly turn on is a setting o_O I won't buy another Subaru unless it has CarPlay.


I'm assuming that if the Legacy gets CarPlay, the Outback will too, since it's essentially a lifted Legacy station wagon.

Also, there are aftermarket stereo head units from companies like Kenwood and Pioneer that have CarPlay. Many have good integration with existing steering wheel controls and the like. If you look around on the forums for your particular model at autoguide.com ('http://www.autoguide.com/forums.html'), you'll find hints from people who've done that, including sources for things like replacement center console bezels to fit aftermarket stereos.

I'm considering an aftermarket stereo for my '13 Outback, and it's good to know that if I get to replacing that car, I can get CarPlay directly from Subaru.
Rating: 1 Votes
