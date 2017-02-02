Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy With CarPlay at Chicago Auto Show

Subaru today announced it will debut its all-new 2018 Legacy at the annual Chicago Auto Show next week. The mid-size sedan will be one of Subaru's first vehicles to support CarPlay alongside the 2017 Impreza introduced last year.
CarPlay and Android Auto will be available through Subaru's STARLINK multimedia system with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod controls. The standard system has a 6.5-inch touchscreen, while an 8-inch touchscreen is available with a faster CPU, TomTom navigation, and enhanced multimedia capabilities.
Subaru said the 2018 Legacy will go on sale this summer. Pricing was not disclosed.
