Microsoft Outlook for iOS Gains Add-Ins Including Translator, Trello, Evernote and More

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of Outlook Mobile, Microsoft is today introducing a major feature for the iOS version of the Outlook email app -- add-ins. For the first time, add-ins are able to be used with the mobile version Outlook, mirroring functionality available on the desktop.
Microsoft Outlook can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Add-ins can help you get more done on the go, and save you valuable time spent switching between apps. This is why we introduced add-ins for Outlook on Windows, Mac (in Insiders) and on the web--and are now bringing them to iOS. Support for Android is coming soon.Microsoft is adding a wide range of add-ins, that will let users do things like translate messages into different languages, automatically add actions to Trello, add email clips to Evernote, insert GIFs, and more. A full list of what Microsoft is adding is below:
- Dynamics 365 to get real time insights about your business contacts and their organization, right in your inbox, so you can focus on the selling and have more meaningful interactions.
- Translator to help you read messages in your preferred language, across devices, with support for 60 languages.
- Nimble to help you get prepared for meetings and engage effectively with business intelligence about your email contacts and their organizations, right in email.
- Trello to turn your email into actionable items, keep track of projects, and make sure emails don't go unseen.
- Evernote to capture what's on your mind and stay organized by clipping emails from Outlook to a project notebook in Evernote.
- Smartsheet to help you manage and automate work so you can get work assigned, updated, and completed more quickly.
- GIPHY to easily add GIFs to your emails and make "Congratulations" a little more fun!
