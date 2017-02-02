Microsoft Outlook for iOS Gains Add-Ins Including Translator, Trello, Evernote and More

Thursday February 2, 2017 9:49 AM PST by Juli Clover
To celebrate the two-year anniversary of Outlook Mobile, Microsoft is today introducing a major feature for the iOS version of the Outlook email app -- add-ins. For the first time, add-ins are able to be used with the mobile version Outlook, mirroring functionality available on the desktop.
Add-ins can help you get more done on the go, and save you valuable time spent switching between apps. This is why we introduced add-ins for Outlook on Windows, Mac (in Insiders) and on the web--and are now bringing them to iOS. Support for Android is coming soon.
Microsoft is adding a wide range of add-ins, that will let users do things like translate messages into different languages, automatically add actions to Trello, add email clips to Evernote, insert GIFs, and more. A full list of what Microsoft is adding is below:
  • Dynamics 365 to get real time insights about your business contacts and their organization, right in your inbox, so you can focus on the selling and have more meaningful interactions.
  • Translator to help you read messages in your preferred language, across devices, with support for 60 languages.
  • Nimble to help you get prepared for meetings and engage effectively with business intelligence about your email contacts and their organizations, right in email.
  • Trello to turn your email into actionable items, keep track of projects, and make sure emails don't go unseen.
  • Evernote to capture what's on your mind and stay organized by clipping emails from Outlook to a project notebook in Evernote.
  • Smartsheet to help you manage and automate work so you can get work assigned, updated, and completed more quickly.
  • GIPHY to easily add GIFs to your emails and make "Congratulations" a little more fun!
Microsoft is letting developers create additional add-ins for iOS, with instructions available from the Office Dev Center.

Microsoft Outlook can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Tag: Microsoft
9 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
unashamedgeek
3 hours ago at 10:44 am
I just can't believe that they are doing all these updates and yet the app still doesn't support HTML signatures. My work has a signature I'm required to include. iOS Mail remains my main mail app.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]