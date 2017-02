Microsoft Outlook for iOS Gains Add-Ins Including Translator, Trello, Evernote and More

Add-ins can help you get more done on the go, and save you valuable time spent switching between apps. This is why we introduced add-ins for Outlook on Windows, Mac (in Insiders) and on the web--and are now bringing them to iOS. Support for Android is coming soon.

Dynamics 365 to get real time insights about your business contacts and their organization, right in your inbox, so you can focus on the selling and have more meaningful interactions.

to get real time insights about your business contacts and their organization, right in your inbox, so you can focus on the selling and have more meaningful interactions. Translator to help you read messages in your preferred language, across devices, with support for 60 languages.

to help you read messages in your preferred language, across devices, with support for 60 languages. Nimble to help you get prepared for meetings and engage effectively with business intelligence about your email contacts and their organizations, right in email.

to help you get prepared for meetings and engage effectively with business intelligence about your email contacts and their organizations, right in email. Trello to turn your email into actionable items, keep track of projects, and make sure emails don't go unseen.

to turn your email into actionable items, keep track of projects, and make sure emails don't go unseen. Evernote to capture what's on your mind and stay organized by clipping emails from Outlook to a project notebook in Evernote.

to capture what's on your mind and stay organized by clipping emails from Outlook to a project notebook in Evernote. Smartsheet to help you manage and automate work so you can get work assigned, updated, and completed more quickly.

to help you manage and automate work so you can get work assigned, updated, and completed more quickly. GIPHY to easily add GIFs to your emails and make "Congratulations" a little more fun!

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of Outlook Mobile, Microsoft is today introducing a major feature for the iOS version of the Outlook email app -- add-ins. For the first time, add-ins are able to be used with the mobile version Outlook, mirroring functionality available on the desktop.Microsoft is adding a wide range of add-ins, that will let users do things like translate messages into different languages, automatically add actions to Trello, add email clips to Evernote, insert GIFs, and more. A full list of what Microsoft is adding is below:Microsoft is letting developers create additional add-ins for iOS, with instructions available from the Office Dev Center Microsoft Outlook can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [ Direct Link