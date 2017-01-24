Ford Hires Apple Marketing Director Musa Tariq as Brand Leader

Tuesday January 24, 2017 7:29 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Ford today announced it has hired Musa Tariq as a Vice President and its Chief Brand Officer starting January 30. Tariq will work with Ford's marketing and communication departments to "define, build, and communicate" the carmaker's brand across the world as it further pushes into connected technologies.

musa-tariq
Tariq has served as Global Marketing and Communication Director of Apple Retail since August 2014, working on Apple Store initiatives. Prior to Apple, he was a social media director at Nike. He held the same position at Burberry, where he worked for Angela Ahrendts, who is now Apple's retail chief.

Tariq started his career in marketing and advertising, serving in leadership roles at ad agencies JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Avatar
jdillings
2 weeks ago
Yet another sign that Cook can't get employees to buy in on his vision and they leave the first chance they get.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
aajeevlin
2 weeks ago

Fast forward 2 years and the guy works somewhere else. I have little respect for guys who change positions so often. Either they are magicians and can have huge impacts in 18 months and then get bored or by the time they start settling in and doing something, it's time to move on.

This is common in startups but a different reason but in the corporate world, a stint under 5 years seems like a waste of time.


Effectiveness aside. Going to a different company is the fastest (and most effortless) way to get a pay raise.

Most upper management are so screwed up that they refuse to give the proper pay raise unless they really have to. By the time the talent is ready to leave then they wake up and try to match the offer. By then it's most of an insult and people will leave anyways.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
2 weeks ago
Another one, huh? Something is wrong with Apple.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
2 weeks ago
For every person who thinks they might want to work at Apple, there's someone already working there who definitely doesn't. These MR reports remind us of that all the time.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
2 weeks ago

In school, I was given these guidelines:
1 - Never stay less than 2 years, no matter how much you hate the job. You'll look like some sort of flake - no one will want to hire you if your resume has you as having worked for fewer than 2 years at most places.
2 - Never stay more than 7 years, no matter how much you like the job. Management is going to take advantage of you and deny you pay raises/promotions that you deserve.

Obviously there are exceptions to both, but most people won't have enough jobs that they'll land one that's so bad that they should really leave sooner than 2 years, and most people won't have enough jobs that they'll land one that's so great that they should stay longer than 7 years.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
H2SO4
2 weeks ago

What, really? You have no idea why people leave. Just as people lie and embellish on their CVs, so do companies. What’s to say he’s not doing as they promised him he would be after repeated requests fell on deaf ears at upper management?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
M2M
2 weeks ago
If he is the guy responsible for the Apple Store emoji campaign he deserves to be fired. If he left because he didn't agree to this campaign then good move and applause
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Denmac1
2 weeks ago
When will Angela leave.....?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
adamjackson
2 weeks ago
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Applebot1
2 weeks ago

Another one, huh? Something is wrong with Apple.

Yep something doesn't feel right.
Rating: 2 Votes
