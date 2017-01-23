Apple Releases iTunes 12.5.5 With 'Minor App and Performance Improvements'

Monday January 23, 2017 1:36 PM PST by Juli Clover
newitunes122logoAlongside macOS Sierra 10.12.3, iOS 10.2.1, watchOS 3.1.3, and tvOS 10.1.1, Apple has released an update to its iTunes software for Mac and Windows, introducing iTunes 12.5.5.

Apple does not provide much information on what's included in the iTunes 12.5.5 update. According to the company's release notes, iTunes 12.5.5 introduces "minor app and performance improvements."

iTunes 12.5.5 can be downloaded immediately from the Software Update feature in the Mac App Store. The Windows version can be downloaded using the "Check for Update" feature built into the iTunes help menu.

iTunes 12.5.5 follows iTunes 12.5.4, which was released in December and introduced support for the TV app and the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro models.

Avatar
NapoleonIV
2 weeks ago
This update made iTunes more responsive, and fixed a bug that was preventing me from using wifi sync to my iPhone. I think this is a good update. People shouldn’t complain so much.

Avatar
PizzaBoxStyle
2 weeks ago

All I know is that every update seems to slow down my Mac. Sierra is totally unoptimized, brought everything to a go slow. Siri on Sierra is atrocious as well, gets 95% of my requests wrong. Why isn't Mac Siri more like iPhone Siri?

Tip to Apple, don't release software updates unless they are fully optimized, stop destroying the experience, stop destroying the hardware.
[doublepost=1485227840][/doublepost]
Explain why please. I'm keen to know why the older version was much better.


Why? The user interface and utility of it.

I'm including a screenshot of our from somewhere else in the web for all to remember and examine. Very smooth and clean interface that exposed a lot of functionality (IMO).



This interface entices me even today.




Avatar
ccsicecoke
2 weeks ago
I just want my iTunes 10 back!

Avatar
Jessica Lares
2 weeks ago
There is a new bug, if you're not using iCloud Library, that will permanently delete tracks from your library if you remove them from a playlist.

http://www.kirkville.com/itunes-12-5-5-be-careful-how-you-delete-items-from-playlists/

Avatar
ghostface147
2 weeks ago
Time to test the video sync error now! Here's hoping!

Edit: Nope.

Babu Life
Babu Life
2 weeks ago
I wonder when they are going to let use custom pictures for artists on iTunes, really over the microphone picture for most of them

Luap
Luap
2 weeks ago
Just what I always wanted! (Except a pile of new Macs, perhaps)

JaguarF
JaguarF
2 weeks ago

I know the feeling - because I want my iTunes 6 back!

That was peak iTunes IMO. It'll never be so great again.


I started on iTunes 4.1 back in 2003. Those were the days. iPod with touch-wheel, OS X 10.3 on PowerPC iMac. :)

Avatar
logicstudiouser
2 weeks ago

How so? I certainly don't seem to get Genius results for any additional tracks, and iTunes long stopped offering me a Genius option for newly added tracks. :(

It isn't available for additional tracks (at least right now), but the iTunes interface has become more genius friendly than past iTunes 12 releases in terms of accessibility and more noticeable Genius presence from the dropdown menus, potentially meaning that a fix for newer songs is coming soon. Apple has also updated their support topic on iTunes Genius this month.
If you look for my thread on here 'iTunes Genius dead?' under the Apple Services section on page 2, I share an email followup where the issue is acknowledged and that Apple is 'investigating' to fix 'permanently'.
Based on my library assessment, Genius seems to work for tracks released up to about July-August 2015. From what I have heard from an advisor at Apple, the standard time for genius to be available is around 90 days after a song's release date.
My theory is that when Apple started using the heart symbol (summer 2015) for songs users liked, that messed up the Genius algorithm which relies on not just playlists that users creates, but also star ratings and other factors. I also think that Apple Music has been a factor in the interruption of the Genius service.
Anyway, I am optimistic they fix this.

arkitect
arkitect
2 weeks ago

There is a new bug, if you're not using iCloud Library, that will permanently delete tracks from your library if you remove them from a playlist.

http://www.kirkville.com/itunes-12-5-5-be-careful-how-you-delete-items-from-playlists/

Thanks for the link.

I was just about to update…

I'll hold off until this has a solution.

*sigh* Apple… sometimes you make it really hard for us to love ya.

