AirPods Have Captured One-Fourth of Wireless Headphone Spending Since Launching

Wednesday January 11, 2017 9:54 am PST by Joe Rossignol
The wireless headphone market has steadily grown over the past year, new data from research firm Slice Intelligence suggests.

In the U.S. last month, an estimated 75% of revenue from headphones sold online came from wireless models, up from 50% in December 2015, according to Slice Intelligence. Apple's new AirPods led the way, capturing an estimated 26% share of online revenue in the wireless headphone market since launching on December 13.

AirPods stole the top spot from Beats, which took an estimated 15.4% of online revenue in the wireless headphone market, down from 24.1% between the start of 2015 and December 13. Given it owns Beats, Apple appears to have actually taken nearly 40% of online revenue in the market since launching AirPods.

Slice Intelligence said wireless headphone spending on AirPods launch day was ten times greater than the pre-holiday average for 2016. December 13 was also the largest single day of online headphone spending last year, according to the research firm, topping Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

The research suggests 85% of shoppers who purchased AirPods are male, of which 35% are young millennials. Female buyers tended to skew older, with 38% falling in the baby boomer generation. The gender data is based on 2,871 U.S. online shoppers who purchased AirPods between December 13 and December 31.

Apple has not disclosed AirPods sales, with CEO Tim Cook only vaguely claiming the wireless headphones have been a "runaway success" amid "a great holiday" period. AirPods remain estimated to ship in 6 weeks in the U.S. as Apple said it is working to fulfill orders as fast as possible.

Slice Intelligence aggregated its data based on anonymized e-receipts from up to 353,926 U.S. online shoppers—the size of the user base varies per chart. But without official figures, it is impossible to determine if the data is accurate—Apple could easily follow up with very different numbers.

randymac09
44 minutes ago at 09:57 am
If they fit your ears they truly are one of the best options when you consider price/quality/compatibility/features. Easy to see why they're one of the top sellers in the wireless headphone market.
truthertech
37 minutes ago at 10:05 am
It's also long past time for the many pundits who criticized the Beats deal to acknowledge that it was an ingenious acquisition. Everybody focused on the streaming aspects, itself worthwhile, but most didn't realize the enormous value in the headphone business. Whatever you think of the audio quality of the Beats, they are enormously profitable based on markup and sales volume. From that perspective alone, Apple got a bargain and Apple is now the largest seller of wireless headphones in the world, and they have over 60% of the world wide market for premium headphones. Kudos to Tim Cook for his business acumen in this purchase.
BvizioN
43 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Please don't give me this "people buy it because of the Apple logo" BS!
Actually now that I think of it, I don't even think it have any Apple Logo
You create a nice product, people will buy it.
keysofanxiety
30 minutes ago at 10:11 am

It's also long past time for the many pundits who criticized the Beats deal to acknowledge that it was an ingenious acquisition. Everybody focused on the streaming aspects, itself worthwhile, but most didn't realize the enormous value in the headphone business. Whatever you think of the audio quality of the Beats, they are enormously profitable based on markup and sales volume. From that perspective alone, Apple got a bargain and Apple is now the largest seller of wireless headphones in the world, and they have over 60% of the world wide market for premium headphones. Kudos to Tim Cook for his business acumen in this purchase.


That's a pretty difficult thing for me to admit, because I really didn't like or agree with the acquisition at the time, plus Dre's arrogant attitude about the whole affair gave me a rotten feeling.

In hindsight though, what you say is absolutely the truth (appropriate username). Even if you think that they overpaid for Beats, the products that have come from a result of the purchase have already covered those initial costs.
dannyyankou
39 minutes ago at 10:03 am
I think they're great, I just wish there was a setting to skip a track with a double tap. Other than that, battery life is great, charge time is quick, and they sound decent.
bigjnyc
27 minutes ago at 10:14 am

It's also long past time for the many pundits who criticized the Beats deal to acknowledge that it was an ingenious acquisition. Everybody focused on the streaming aspects, itself worthwhile, but most didn't realize the enormous value in the headphone business. Whatever you think of the audio quality of the Beats, they are enormously profitable based on markup and sales volume. From that perspective alone, Apple got a bargain and Apple is now the largest seller of wireless headphones in the world, and they have over 60% of the world wide market for premium headphones. Kudos to Tim Cook for his business acumen in this purchase.


you're not allowed to say anything positive about Tim Cook around these parts.
nfl46
30 minutes ago at 10:11 am
They're really good earphones. I have to give it to Apple - they did a great job. Of course with anything, there could be improvements. But, hey, they were laying the groundwork.
co.ag.2005
31 minutes ago at 10:11 am
I pre-ordered these the day they became available and love them! I've been hunting for a good pair of bluetooth earbuds but am so ecstatic that I could find them without the dumb cord that connects them (that sticks to a sweaty neck and comes out immediately when turning head while running/working out). Great job, Apple.
Jerry Raia
37 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Best I have ever owned..wired or wireless
hussainh1
35 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Honestly, I ordered them because they weren't crazy expensive at $159 price point, I wanted to try them, and I got my order in before the wait was crazy. I received them the week of Christmas, and they made me return my Bragi Dash, and although the sound quality isn't amazing as my Shure e5c's, I still prefer these to any of my other headphones, especially when switching quickly between Mac, iPad, and iPhone.
