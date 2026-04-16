Apple Offers 10% Off AirPods and More for Earth Day Device Recycling

Apple is offering 10% off AirPods, Beats, or accessories to customers who recycle an eligible iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac at a participating Apple Store through May 16.



The discount applies when the recycling and purchase are completed in the same transaction. The promotion runs from today, April 16, through to May 16. Products brought in for recycling undergo screenings, with eligible devices sent to Apple's advanced recycling systems, including Daisy and Cora, for further processing. See Apple's terms and conditions for more information.

The promotion was announced alongside Apple's annual Environmental Progress Report, which revealed a record 30% of material across all products shipped in 2025 came from recycled content.