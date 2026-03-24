Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Apple today released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and the AirPods 4. The firmware has a version number of 8B39, up from 8B34 on the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, 8B28 on the AirPods Pro 2, and 8B21 on the ‌AirPods 4‌.

There is no word on what's included in the firmware, but Apple has a support document with limited notes. Most updates are limited to bug fixes and performance improvements.

To get the new firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and are connected via Bluetooth. From there, connect your Apple device to Wi-Fi, put your AirPods in the Charging Case, and connect the Charging Case to power. Keep the case closed and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware update to install.