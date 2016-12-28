Hulu Inks Exclusive Streaming Deal With Disney, Gains 50+ New Titles

Hulu yesterday announced it has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Walt Disney Studios, which will see Hulu granted exclusive subscription video on-demand rights to a selection of Disney movies.
Hulu users are now able to exclusively stream popular Disney titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act, and AirBud.
Hulu users are now able to exclusively stream popular Disney titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, Pocahontas, Hercules, Sister Act, and AirBud.
"The Disney brand is synonymous with beloved movies that the whole family can enjoy," said Craig Erwich, SVP, Head of Content, Hulu. "Expanding our offering of top-rated kids and family programming has been a top priority for us, and we know viewers will love watching these films over and over again on our service."More than 50 movies will also be available on Hulu for the first time over the coming months, like Con Air, Step Up, Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, The Mighty Ducks, Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor's New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, and The Princess and the Frog.
Tag: Hulu