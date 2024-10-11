I recently had the opportunity to test out the latest Zugu case for the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, and I came away impressed with its blend of style and functionality.



While designed for the newest ‌iPad Pro‌ model, this case retains the key features that have made Zugu a popular choice among iPad users over the 14 years that the company has been operating.



Design and Protection



When I took the Zugu case out of the box, its minimalist appearance immediately caught my eye. I opted for the black color, which has an understated, professional look. The case is also available in slate (a subtle blue), berry (a rich red), and pine (a deep green). The soft pleather exterior feels good in the hand and provides a secure grip, unlike some slippery plastic alternatives.



Underneath the exterior is a robust combination of TPU and polycarbonate, offering what feels like very decent drop protection. (I haven't had a mishap yet, but it certainly instills confidence.) Thick bumpers along the edges provide an extra layer of defense, particularly for the screen corners, which is something I always look for in a case. The volume and power button covers are also nicely tactile and rubbery.



I was pleased to discover it has a soft microfiber interior to help prevent scratches on the ‌iPad‌ itself. Despite these protective features, the case on its own weighs a relatively light 515 grams, and it's only around half an inch thick with the ‌iPad‌ inside and the lid closed. All of the speaker and port holes are well-aligned, while the top cover is a particularly notable protective feature, and completely covers the screen when closed. It also plays nice with the ‌iPad‌'s sleep/wake feature. It's a welcome additional layer of protection against scratches and minor impacts when stowed in a bag on your commute.



Versatility and Convenience



The Zugu case's adaptability is definitely its standout feature. Its adjustable magnetic stand offers 10 different angles, which makes it suitable for various activities, whether you're browsing, typing, drawing with Apple Pencil, or watching media. An extra thoughtful detail is the presence of air flow vents to prevent overheating during extended use or intensive bouts of gaming.



During testing, I found the magnetic functionality particularly clever. By flipping up and exposing the magnetic feet in the kickstand, I could easily attach my ‌iPad‌ to metal surfaces like a refrigerator door. If you follow recipe instructions in the kitchen, this frees up valuable counter space. Just be mindful not to slam the fridge door while the ‌iPad‌ is attached.



Zugu also includes a couple of neat storage options for the ‌Apple Pencil‌. A recess along the side allows for easy snap-on wireless charging, while an elastic pocket on the back provides added security during transport.

Summing Up

Given that the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $1299, there's really no point cutting corners when it comes to ensuring it's protected at all times. I wouldn't skimp when choosing a laptop case, and the same applies here. For me, the Zugu case for M4 ‌iPad Pro‌ offers a compelling balance of protection, functionality, and style, at a competitive $79.99 starting price.



Its versatile stand options, secure magnetic mounting, and thoughtful design features like air vents and ‌Apple Pencil‌ integration set it apart from many competitors. While the magnets are generally strong, I'd still advise exercising caution when mounting the case on a vertical surface. Overall though, it's a solid choice for those seeking a premium, feature-rich case for their ‌iPad Pro‌.



Where to Buy



The Zugu case for ‌iPad Pro‌ is available directly from Zugu's website, starting at $79.99. Zugu also offers variants for other ‌iPad‌ models, including the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, the standard ‌iPad‌, iPad Air, and iPad mini. Each Zugu case purchase also contributes funds to Children International, a humanitarian organization focused on helping kids around the world learn the skills needed to break free from poverty. Zugu has so far donated over $1 million to the cause, according to its website.