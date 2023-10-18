Canadian company Monos recently gave me the opportunity to review its Metro Backpack, which is suitable for carrying a MacBook and other Apple products. Below, I have shared some details and thoughts on the backpack's design and utility.



Monos offers the Metro Backpack in nylon and vegan leather finishes in a variety of colors. I chose the vegan leather option in a Saddle Tan color, which is regularly priced at $230 in the U.S., but has occasionally gone on sale for less.

Overall, I find the backpack to both look and feel very premium, with quality materials complemented by nice stitching. Monos says the backpack uses entirely vegan materials, including felt made from recycled plastic bottles. The vegan leather is said to be made from an "ultra-microfiber" material with water and scratch resistance.

The backpack has adjustable shoulder straps with the same vegan leather finish, and in my experience it has been comfortable to wear.



The backpack features a large main compartment with two interior pockets, a zippered pouch, and a sleeve for holding an iPad, chargers and cables, books, pens, and other items. Beside the main compartment is a slimmer compartment with a separate zipper that is designed to hold a MacBook or other laptop for quick access. There is also a waterproof compartment that Monos says is ideal for items like shoes or a wet rain jacket.



On the front, there is a smaller purse that can be detached from the backpack, which I think is a convenient two-in-one solution. Inside the purse, there is a zippered pocket with a translucent window, two other pockets that can fit items like a MacBook charger or a power bank, and a removable carabiner for use with keys and more.



On the back, there is a pocket with a magnetic snap closure designed to hold an iPhone, passport, wallet, and other smaller valuables. There is also a strap on the back that allows the backpack to be secured to a suitcase handle while traveling.

All in all, I like the premium feel and the versatility of the Metro Backpack compared to some other backpacks with cheaper materials and fewer compartments. If you are willing to spend over $200 on a backpack for your Apple gear, the Metro Backpack is a great choice in my opinion, but it will not be for everyone at that price point.

You can order the Metro Backpack on the Monos website. The company currently ships to the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and it also sells matching bags, luggage, and other travel items.