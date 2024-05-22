Popular accessory brand Anker has just launched a new 10K version of its 3-in-1 power bank that offers up to 30 watts of charging power, a convenient display to quickly view exact charge status, an integrated USB-C cable for both input and output, and built-in folding prongs to recharge directly from a power outlet. I've recently been testing one of these Anker power banks out, and it has become a must-have accessory for my gear bag.

anker 3 in 1 power bank front
Competitively priced at $44.99, the 10,000 mAh capacity means I can charge up my iPhone 15 Pro Max more than one and a half times while on the go, which is plenty for a long day out or even a weekend trip where easy access to power might be iffy. And the 30-watt charging speed means it'll charge my devices up quickly, meaning spending less time with my phone awkwardly tethered to a power bank while I'm out and about. A quick charge during a lunch or dinner is more than enough to keep my iPhone topped off for the remainder of the day.

The integrated USB-C cable is only 10 inches (0.25 meters) long, which feels just about right for hooking things up without having to deal with excess cable. And the fact it's integrated into the power bank means there's no chance of losing or forgetting the cable.

As with some other recent Anker power banks with integrated cables, the cable on this one also serves as a convenient lanyard for the power bank that cleverly uses the USB-C connector to hold things together. It will let you keep the power bank on your wrist if needed, or clipped to a bag or other item to help make it easier to find. While I do have some concerns over the long-term stress of using the USB-C cable in this way, so far in my testing on this bank and similar ones from Anker, the cable and connector have proven durable enough and Anker claims the cable has been tested to withstand at least 10,000 bends over its lifetime.

anker 3 in 1 power bank prongs
That integrated cable not only provides for rapid charging of a connected device, but it can also be used to quickly recharge the power bank itself, so if you've got a convenient USB-C power adapter or a laptop available, you can easily charge off of one of those. But even more conveniently, folding prongs allow the power bank to be recharged straight from most power outlets in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and anywhere else that uses Type A/B plugs and sockets. The folding prongs also allow the power bank to easily offer passthrough charging, recharging both the power bank and a connected device simultaneously.

In addition to the integrated USB-C cable and the folding prongs, there's a third power option on this power bank, and that's a dedicated USB-C port that can support both input and output. This of course requires you to bring along a separate cable, but it offers the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Both the integrated cable and the USB-C port support up to 30 watts input and output, although that output will be split if you have multiple devices charging simultaneously.

anker 3 in 1 power bank side
In my testing, it took about two hours to charge the power bank to full from empty, regardless of whether I used the built-in prongs or a USB-C power source of at least 30 watts. Going in the opposite direction, the power bank took about two hours to charge my ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max from 10% up to full, although it reached 80% within 50 minutes with the final 20% taking around 70 minutes at a slower rate to prevent overcharging. Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 temperature monitoring also helps protect devices from damage during charging.

After delivering that 90% charge to my ‌iPhone‌, the power bank still had 47% of its own battery charge left, so I can get around 1.75 ‌iPhone‌ charges out of a fully charged power bank. With the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max carrying a 4,441 mAh battery and the power bank including a 10,000 mAh battery, you might think it could recharge the ‌iPhone‌ at least twice, but energy loss within the battery cells and circuitry and during the transfer process reduces that figure as is true of any power bank.

Anker has been integrating status displays into a number of recent charging products, and this 3-in-1 power bank is no exception. When it's off, the display is invisible below the glossy surface of the power bank, but while charging other devices, being charged itself, or at the press of a button on the side of the bank, it lights up to show the exact percentage of charge remaining in the power bank. When the power bank is charging, a green LED next to the display flashes, letting you know at a glance that power is flowing to the bank's battery. The display is easily readable indoors, but does get tougher to read outdoors in bright sunlight.

anker 3 in 1 power bank rear
The power bank's overall design is a relatively simple plastic brick shape but with some visual interest in the form of a glossy front with some Anker branding and the display hidden beneath the surface, a matte back with a substantial amount of small regulatory and informational text, and ribbed sides.

Along those sides, you'll find the folding prongs on one side, the attachment point for the integrated cable, the USB-C port, and a button to manually activate the display on the opposite side, and a small bracket where the integrated cable loops through to create the lanyard on the top. The power bank measures approximately 4.25 x 2.0 x 1.2 inches (10.8 x 5.1 x 3.0 cm) and weighs approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams), so it's reasonably pocketable but a bit on the thick side, so some may feel more comfortable carrying it in a bag rather than in a pocket.

The Anker 10K 3-in-1 power bank is available in five colors: Truffle Black, Pastel Pink, Ice Lake Blue, Classic White, and Lilac Purple. It's priced at $44.99 at both Amazon and Anker's own site, with a promo currently offering 15% off the purchase of two select charging accessories. A smaller 5K version featuring a similar design but with a slightly different layout of the various features is available for $39.99.

Note: Anker provided MacRumors with the 3-in-1 Power Bank for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received. MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker and Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Anker

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article104 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article384 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article43 comments
microsoft surface pro qualcomm

Microsoft Says New Surface Pro is Faster Than 15" M3 MacBook Air

Monday May 20, 2024 3:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
Read Full Article500 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article438 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article81 comments