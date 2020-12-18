Review: Activity Awards Bring Your Apple Watch Fitness Achievements to Life

by

Activity Awards is a new site that offers physical representations of the digital fitness awards that Apple provides when Apple Watch owners meet their goals.

activity awards 1
Available in the form of magnets, the Activity Awards are designed to look like the in-app awards that can be earned through the Fitness app. Each magnet is modeled after a different award, with the Activity Awards site offering all kinds of options.

There are awards for meeting goals like 7 day move, exercise, and stand requirements, along with awards for special activity challenges such as the badge that Apple gave out in August for hiking, running, walking, or doing a wheelchair workout of a mile or more.

The magnets are priced from $10.99 to $13.99, and some of them are available in full color or a "black out" mode that's entirely in black and silver.

activity awards size
The magnets are made in the style of enamel pins and are bright, colorful, and well made. They feel like high-quality magnets, and have a built-in magnetic backing to attach them to refrigerators or other magnetic surfaces.

The Activity Awards have a good weight to them, and the magnetic strength is in line with what I would expect from a premium magnet (I stuck two of them together and it was near impossible to pry them apart).

activity awards magnet back
I did notice some slightly sharp edges on a couple of the awards so I might not let kids play with them, but it doesn't matter too much on a magnetic surface. Some of the magnetic backs also seem to be cracked in half, and I'm not sure what that means for longevity. I also broke two of the magnetic backs in half by stacking them on top of one another to bring them from one room to another, so if you buy these, make sure not to do that.

All of the designs are close to spot on, and there's no mistaking the Activity Awards for the Apple Watch awards that are displayed in the Awards section of the Fitness app. You can't get all of the awards that Apple offers in magnet form yet, but I imagine Activity Awards is working on other options to include in the future.

activity awards on fridge
Activity Awards is not affiliated with Apple and I don't know what Apple thinks about Apple Watch fitness-inspired awards being made available in a format that's making money for someone other than Apple, but the site's founder told me that the Activity Awards are not a 1:1 match to the Apple awards with font and Pantone colors changed for production, plus the design is flat.

The company does want to make it clear that the pins are not coming from Apple and are designed as supplementary and complementary to the Apple Watch.

Bottom Line

Every week, I read stories on the internet from people who have been motivated to get fit thanks to the Apple Watch, and working out and keeping up with a routine can be a lot of work. Having a physical representation of a workout achievement that's visible every day could be inspirational and a reminder of what's been accomplished.

activity awards options
I think the Activity Awards have the potential to be a nice gift for someone who has put a lot of effort into working out with the Apple Watch, or even a self gift for those who want to be reminded of what they can achieve.

Some of the designs, such as the Yoga Award and the Parks Award are also just objectively nice looking and have a nice, neutral design that Apple Watch owners might like to have on the fridge. Activity Awards does have some quality control issues to deal with, so keep that in mind if you plan to buy these. Treat the magnetic backings carefully, because they can break.

How to Buy

Activity Awards can be purchased from the Activity Awards website with prices ranging from $10.99 to $13.99. Sets are also available.

Note: Activity Awards provided MacRumors with Activity Award magnets for the purpose of this review. No other compensation was received.

Top Rated Comments

DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
22 minutes ago at 09:08 am
And how long until Apple shuts them down? A week?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
LOL, merit badges for the gym!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Canyda Avatar
Canyda
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Pin one to my Star Trek tunic and see if anyone notices.

(Note: I don't actually own a Star Trek tunic. Not that there's anything wrong with that.)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HeavenDynamic Avatar
HeavenDynamic
21 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Nice concept but hella expensive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vicviper789 Avatar
vicviper789
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
It would be cool if they had one for things I am good at like eating tacos and laying in bed for days at a time
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
williamyx Avatar
williamyx
14 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Hey, this is really cool– especially if you've hit a major milestone like 1k days closing all rings or something
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airpodsprodesigncase2

Third-Gen AirPods With AirPods Pro Design to Cost $200 and Launch in First Half of 2021

Wednesday December 16, 2020 3:00 am PST by
Apple's third-generation AirPods, which are expected to adopt the AirPods Pro design but lack noise-cancelling and transparency features, will launch in the first half of next year for around $200, claims a new report from TheElec today. Not for the first time in the rumor sphere, today's report refers to the earbuds as a "Lite" version of the AirPods Pro, but TheElec additionally suggests...
Read Full Article95 comments
airpods max customer photos

AirPods Max Customer Impressions: Premium Design and Competitive Sound Quality, Can Feel Heavy on Ears and Smart Case is Useless

Tuesday December 15, 2020 11:00 am PST by
Today is AirPods Max launch day in the United States and many other countries, and as orders begin arriving, first impressions of the headphones from customers are beginning to surface. We've already shared AirPods Max impressions from media outlets and YouTubers, and customer opinions provide additional perspective. AirPods Max photos shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi MacRumors...
Read Full Article406 comments
iphone trade in 202010 FMT WHH

Apple Adjusts Trade-In Prices for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac

Thursday December 17, 2020 6:11 am PST by
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values of many of its products overnight. Some devices, such as iPads, have seen moderate increases in value, while others, such as Macs, have experienced decreases. Apple incentivizes customers to upgrade by offering the option to trade in older devices in exchange for credit towards a new purchase. The latest changes to the trade-in program's values,...
Read Full Article54 comments
facebook full page ad image

Facebook Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Attack Apple's iOS Privacy Changes

Wednesday December 16, 2020 5:25 am PST by
Facebook has today attacked Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads, asserting that iOS 14's privacy changes regarding data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses (via Bloomberg). The ads are running in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, feature the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." Image via Dave ...
Read Full Article215 comments
instagramlogo

Bug Blamed for Instagram Unexpectedly Accessing Camera in iOS 14

Saturday July 25, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Some users have noticed that Instagram is unexpectedly accessing the camera, reports The Verge. Users have reported that the green "camera on" indicator was displayed in iOS 14 when scrolling through their feed, but not taking a photo or a video. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram said that the behavior was a bug and is being fixed. "We only access your camera when...
Read Full Article147 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article159 comments
apple tv 4k

Nikkei: Apple Working on New Apple TV for Release Next Year

Tuesday December 15, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and a report today by Nikkei Asia Review adds to speculation that Apple will release a new version of its set-top box next year. Cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, Nikkei's Apple TV mention appears in a broader report about Apple's 2021 production plans. Apple is also preparing an aggressive ...
Read Full Article121 comments
ios14compactsiri

iOS 14.3 Lets Siri Replicate Sounds Like Lion Roaring

Monday December 14, 2020 3:17 pm PST by
Apple in iOS 14.3 quietly added a new Siri feature that's designed to allow the personal assistant to replicate all manner of sounds, from animals to alarms, musical instruments, and more. According to CNBC, you can ask Siri questions like "what does a humpback whale sound like?" or "what does a lion sound like?" to have Siri play the sound of a whale or a lion. Apple added hundreds of...
Read Full Article84 comments
austin mann proraw

Photographer Austin Mann Demos iPhone 12 Pro ProRAW Capabilities

Tuesday December 15, 2020 10:23 am PST by
Photographer Austin Mann, who is known for his camera-focused reviews of Apple's iPhones, today shared details on ProRAW, the new format that Apple enabled for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max with the iOS 14.3 update yesterday. ProRAW is a RAW format for iPhone that also takes advantage of all of the computational photography features that Apple builds into the iPhone. As Mann explains, it...
Read Full Article47 comments
ios 14

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 to Developers

Wednesday December 16, 2020 10:05 am PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of new iOS and iPadOS 14.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, two days after releasing the iOS 14.3 update that brought support for Apple Fitness+, AirPods Max, ProRAW for iPhone 12 models, and more. iOS and iPadOS 14.4 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or...
Read Full Article94 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar