Apple to Donate $10 to National Parks Foundation for Each Purchase Made With Apple Pay at Apple Stores Through August 30

Apple today announced that it will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for each purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the United States from August 24 through August 30. Apple is limiting its donations to the first 100,000 transactions of $10 or more.



The National Park Foundation, the official charitable partner of the National Park Service, raises funds to directly support, protect, and manage America's national parks.

As noted by Kyle Seth Gray, there will also be a national parks-themed Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users on August 30. Users can earn the award by completing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6km) or longer. The workout can be completed from any location, so visiting a national park is not necessary.

On August 30, let’s celebrate the natural wonder of national parks. You can earn this award wherever you are by doing a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6K) or more. #CloseYourRings #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/K0sRv1U06O — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) August 21, 2020

All national parks across the United States will waive entrance fees on August 25 in celebration of the National Park Service's birthday.