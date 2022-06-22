The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with a faster M2 chip launches this Friday. Ahead of time, early reviews of the notebook have been shared by some YouTube channels and media outlets, offering a hands-on look at the performance improvements.

13 inch macbook pro 2022 banner
The only notable change to the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the M2 chip, which features an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Apple said the M2 chip has up to an 18% faster CPU, up to a 35% faster GPU, and up to a 40% faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features the same design as the previous model, including the Touch Bar and two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left side of the machine.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro's headphone jack has also gained support for high-impedance headphones, in line with the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

With the M2 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with up to 24GB of unified memory, whereas the M1 chip maxes out at 16GB of memory. In line with the previous model, the notebook also supports up to 2TB of SSD storage.

13-inch MacBook Pro pricing continues to start at $1,299 in the United States, with space gray and silver color options available.

Reviews

Many reviews agreed that it might be worth waiting for the redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which Apple says will be available in July. The new MacBook Air starts at a lower price of $1,199 and features newer design elements like MagSafe charging, a 1080p camera, thinner bezels around the display, physical function keys, and more.

However, one notable difference between the notebooks is that the MacBook Air features a fanless design, while the MacBook Pro has an active cooling system to ensure sustained performance for users with more demanding workflows.

WIRED's Brenda Stoylar:

If you just need a good, new laptop, wait for the upcoming MacBook Air. You get a slightly larger, more modern-looking screen, a better webcam, nicer speakers, and a fast-charging support, all in an overall lighter package (and fun colors!). This MacBook Pro remains an awkward middle child and doesn't bring nearly enough to the table to be worth your while.

Gizmodo's Phillip Tracy:

Viewed in a vacuum, the MacBook Pro 13 is a great laptop with outstanding performance and unbeatable battery life, characteristics that put it ahead of some of its PC rivals. Zoom out and it's hard to see where this model fits within Apple's portfolio. The most direct rival to this entry-level Pro isn't the more premium versions, but rather, the MacBook Air. Not only does the Air have a lower starting price, but it has a larger display, a better webcam, quad speakers, more interesting color options, a slimmer chassis, and the benefit of a traditional shortcut row.

The Verge's Monica Chin:

This would be the perfect device for someone like me — if it weren't for the new MacBook Air. This new MacBook Air, also powered by the M2, is coming very soon. It will be, as far as I can tell from Apple's website, the same price as the M2 MacBook Pro for the same specs in most cases (they level out at the $1,499 mark). But, unlike the MacBook Pro, the M2 MacBook Air did get a big redesign, and it includes all kinds of new features — including new colors, a larger display, a 1080p webcam, and, especially, MagSafe — that this device doesn't have.

Chin shared several benchmarks comparing the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the previous model powered by the M1 chip. Geekbench 5 results confirm the new 13-inch MacBook Pro has up to 18-20% faster multi-core performance than the previous model.

13 inch macbook pro m2 benchmarks
TheStreet's Jacob Krol said the new 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers even more impressive battery life compared to the previous model:

Notably, our battery test beat the promised 20 hours of video playback that Apple was promising. In our testing, the 13-inch MacBook Pro lasted for 23 hours and 15 minutes with a 4K playback test. I also set the brightness to 50% and turned off connectivity during the playback. It's quite impressive, and in day-to-day use, it's tough to make the MacBook Pro die.

I could easily have the 13-inch MacBook Pro last over a full day of use, coming in around 18 hours of full use, and the laptop can sit in standby mode for several days.

More Reviews

Videos






Related Roundup: 13" MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
39 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Apple, enough of this. Give us what we want.

Where is the M2 Air? Open the pre-orders & give us a date.

My $1,200+ is waiting to exit my bank account.

Thanks.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
37 minutes ago at 06:24 am
PSA: don’t buy this computer.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Solid Machine for those who prefers the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and having to not deal with the notch. Apple could have released the new MacBook Pro in new colors, atleast. ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDento Avatar
iDento
38 minutes ago at 06:23 am

The bigger screen of the Air could be of lower quality. Much like how the screen on the 2019 16" MBP was somewhat lower quality than the 2019 15" MBP.
Isn’t this MacBook Pro screen the same one from 2016?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sir_Macs_A_Lot Avatar
Sir_Macs_A_Lot
4 minutes ago at 06:56 am
So no ProMotion Display, only 2 USB-C ports, and no SD-card reader.
What makes this a 'Pro' again?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 lock screen feature

What to Expect From Apple Through July: iOS 16 Public Beta, New MacBook Air, Back to School Promotion, and More

Monday June 20, 2022 4:39 pm PDT by
While the summer months following WWDC are often a relatively quiet time of the year for Apple, there are still some notable items on the agenda through July. Below, we've rounded up six things to expect from Apple over the next six weeks or so. Public Betas of iOS 16 and More As part of WWDC 2022, Apple announced that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16,...
Read Full Article37 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Said to Be Evaluating iPhone 14 OLED Displays This Week Ahead of Mass Production

Monday June 20, 2022 3:50 am PDT by
Apple is evaluating OLED displays for the iPhone 14 this week ahead of mass production, The Elec reports. The OLED display panels in question are reportedly destined for the standard, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 model, with mass production due to begin between July and August. The displays are from Chinese display panel maker BOE, which was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after Apple...
Read Full Article41 comments
iOS 16 Bypass CAPTCHA

iOS 16 Will Let iPhone Users Bypass CAPTCHAs in Supported Apps and Websites

Monday June 20, 2022 8:44 am PDT by
Tapping on images of traffic lights or deciphering squiggly text to prove you are human will soon be a much less common nuisance for iPhone users, as iOS 16 introduces support for bypassing CAPTCHAs in supported apps and websites. The handy new feature can be found in the Settings app under Apple ID > Password & Security > Automatic Verification. When enabled, Apple says iCloud will...
Read Full Article116 comments
apple dual usb c adapters

Apple Shares Charging Details for New Dual USB-C Power Adapters

Saturday June 18, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
Following yesterday's launch of orders for the two new 35-watt dual USB-C power adapters introduced at WWDC, Apple has posted a new support document outlining how power is split when devices are connected to both ports. Under most scenarios, the 35 total watts will be split evenly between the two connected devices, with the exception being when one of the devices has relatively low power...
Read Full Article128 comments
12S HiRise3 LS15 HiRes

Twelve South Launches New 'HiRise 3' Charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Tuesday June 21, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Twelve South today announced the "HiRise 3" stand charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, priced at $99.99. The stand supports MagSafe-compatible charging and holds an iPhone 12 or later vertically, and also includes a charging puck for Apple Watch and a Qi charging mat on the base that supports AirPods or any Qi-compatible smartphone. The HiRise 3 is available in black and white color ...
Read Full Article38 comments