Apple has finally brought T9 dialing support to the iPhone with iOS 18, a feature long available on Android devices. This addition to the Phone app allows users to quickly find and call contacts using the number pad, which can streamline the process of making calls if you've used the feature before.

T9 dialing, or Text on 9 keys, is a predictive text technology that emerged in the late 90s to make it easier to type text messages on devices with limited input options, such as traditional mobile phones with numeric keypads. Each number key (2-9) on a T9 keypad is mapped to a set of letters. For example, the key "2" corresponds to "ABC," "3" to "DEF," and so on.

The best match appears first above the keypad, and tapping the person's name will call them. If there are several possible matches in your contacts, they can be revealed as a list by tapping "X more..." below the first match. Taken together, the new options should enable faster calling.

Here's how to use T9 dialing in iOS 18:

  1. Open the Phone app and tap the keypad tab.
  2. Type the contact's name using the number keys (e.g., for "Dad," press 3-2-3).
  3. Above the keypad, tap the matching contact to call, or "X more..." to see additional matches.

This feature aims to speed up the calling process, especially for users who prefer the number pad or have difficulty navigating contact lists. It's particularly useful for one-handed operation or when quick dialing is necessary.

Add Contacts From the Keypad

iOS 18 also introduces new options for adding numbers to contacts directly from the keypad. When entering a new number:

  1. After entering a new number, tap the new button in the top-left corner of the keypad screen.
  2. Choose "Create New Contact" or "Add to Existing Contact" as needed.

That's all there is to it. In addition to the new features described above, Apple has also added the ability to search recent calls. Simply look for the search field at the top of your recent calls list and start typing into it to find the contact or number you're looking for.

