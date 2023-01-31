Flight tracker apps are a popular way to keep tabs on planes in the sky, because when you're preparing to fly or when someone you know is on board a flight, you can use them to check that things are still on schedule. But if you have an iPhone, you don't need to download and install a third-party app to track a flight – it's a handy built-in feature of the operating system.

checking flight iphone
The ability to track flights in iOS is thanks to the data detectors that Apple has integrated into the system for quite a few years now. Data detectors recognize things like times, dates and addresses, and in the right context, turns these into tappable links. Here's how it works.

Track Flights in Messages

If someone sends you a flight number (U2502, say) in Messages, you should be able to tap the underlined number to get a real-time view of the flight's progress plotted on a map.

messages
You also get the option to learn more by tapping Preview Flight, which will give you information like departure and arrival times, delays, and for some airports, baggage claim details. You'll find links to the airline website and Apple Maps at the bottom of the information card.

To increase the chances that iOS detects the flight number, it's best to include the full airline name along with the number (EasyJet U2502, for example).

Track Flights in Spotlight Search

On ‌iPhone‌ and iPad, you can also track flights in Search.

spotlight
Swipe down from the middle of the Home screen and simply input the flight number into the search field to get departure and arrival information. Tap the information card to get the additional details mentioned above.

Tracking Flights on a Mac

spotlight
Apple has included the same data detectors into macOS, meaning you can track flights on your Mac, too. Simply invoke Spotlight with the Command-Spacebar key combination and type the flight number into the input field.

spotlight
Select the flight data in the results, and you'll see the same information card that appears in iOS, complete with the flight's live trajectory shown on a map and other details.

Top Rated Comments

Jxdawg Avatar
Jxdawg
2 days ago at 05:18 am
Super helpful tool. Glad it’s built in and I don’t have to bother with a third party app.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
2 days ago at 05:41 am
Had absolutely no clue that this feature existed. Thanks for pointing it out! Really handy.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacsRgr8 Avatar
MacsRgr8
2 days ago at 05:36 am
That's cool! I did not know that. Thanks!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
2 days ago at 05:27 am
Very useful - I wonder if there is anyway to have this as a live notification on the lock screen too (useful if waiting in the airport and want to stay up to date with delays or gate changes)
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
2 days ago at 06:07 am
I like FlightRadar24 better, for the aviation nerds among us.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ajf.350d Avatar
ajf.350d
2 days ago at 09:07 am
Those that can’t get it to work, have a look here:
Settings
Siri & Search
Content from Apple
Show in Spotlight

if I turn that off it stops working, so might be off for you.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
