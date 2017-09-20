Safari in iOS 11: Enabling Cross-Site Tracking Prevention to Protect Your Privacy



Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to Safari and tap it.

Scroll down to "Prevent Cross-Site Tracking."

Toggle it on so it's green.



Safari in iOS 11 introduces a new tracking prevention feature that's meant to protect your privacy and make it harder for companies to track your browsing habits across multiple websites.Disabling Cross-Site Tracking isn't going to cut down on the number of ads that you see, but it will make it harder for advertisers to gather data about what you've been browsing to deliver targeted ads. Here's how to enable it:This section of the Settings app also includes other Safari settings that are worth turning on if you haven't done so already, including "Ask Websites Not to Track Me," "Block Pop-ups," and "Fraudulent Website Warning." You can also restrict website access to cookies, the camera and microphone, and Apple Pay.