Apple's iOS 18 brings a significant redesign to the Photos app, introducing a unified Library View that consolidates all sections into a single, scrollable interface. While this new layout aims to streamline navigation, you may want to tailor it to your preferences. Here's how you can customize and reorder collections in the new Photos app.

ios 18 photos app collections

Understanding Collections in Photos

In iOS 18, everything outside the main photo grid in the Photos app is considered a "Collection." These include:

  • Recent Days: Chronological view of your latest photos, similar to the previous iOS 17 Days view. Tap to see your entire library sorted by date.
  • Albums: Access all your created albums, including those shared with others.
  • People and Pets: AI-organized albums of individuals and animals. New Group feature automatically clusters frequent companions, with manual creation option.
  • Memories: Auto-generated slideshows, now featuring Apple Intelligence Memory Maker for enhanced presentations.
  • Trips: Location-based photo collections. View your travels organized by year.
  • Shared Albums: Collaborative photo collections shared between users.
  • Pinned Collections: Quick access to your most important albums or collections.
  • Featured Photos: AI-curated showcase of your best shots, updated regularly.
  • Media Types: Filter photos by capture mode (e.g., Live Photos, Portrait, Panoramas) or file type (e.g., Screenshots, Screen Recordings).
  • Utilities: Smart filters for practical image types like handwritten notes or receipts.
  • Wallpaper Suggestions: AI-selected images optimized for device wallpapers, with customizable visual elements.

Each collection offers different ways to view and organize your photos, from auto-generated slideshows to filters for specific types of images.

ios 18 collections

How to Customize and Reorder Collections

You can easily change the order of collections and choose which ones to display. By customizing your collections, you can prioritize the features you use most often, making your photo browsing experience more tailored to your needs. To do so, simply follow these steps:

  1. Open the Photos app.
  2. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the main view.
  3. Tap the Customize and Reorder option.
  4. In the customization menu, you can deselect the checkmark next to a collection to remove it from view, and tap and hold the three bars next to a collection, then drag to rearrange its position.
  5. Once you're satisfied with your changes, tap the "X" in the top right corner to exit and return to the main Photos view.

ios 18 collections reorder

Remember, you can always return to this menu to make further adjustments as your preferences change. As you explore the redesigned Photos app, take some time to experiment with different collection arrangements. You might discover new ways to interact with your photo library that enhance the overall experience.

Tag: Photos Guide

Top Rated Comments

Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
24 minutes ago at 03:22 am
Turned them all off. Better, but still, now have this ? in the way. Photos in iOS 17 was nicer with a good implementation of telling me how many photos and videos I had. Bottom tab bar should have stayed with "Recents" album renamed as "Library" and set as default view and leftmost menu item. With the other two tab bar buttons as "Albums" and "Search". Tab bar buttons could be draggable/editable using a long press to enter edit mode. Users would have the option for up to five items on the bar with the leftmost item changing the default view.



Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
16 minutes ago at 03:30 am
The photos app is a mess. Whatever intern that was allowed to design this atrocity needs to go back to the mail room.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RemedyRabbit Avatar
RemedyRabbit
9 minutes ago at 03:36 am
I like the customisation options for the albums etc, I just wish they’d left the main library in a separate tab.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
