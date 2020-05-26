How to Install the New Free Mac Fonts in macOS Catalina

Apple recently bought licenses for several new fonts in macOS Catalina. But given they're an optional download, you might not even be aware that you can access them for free.

Reported by Typography.Guru, the new system fonts were licensed from type foundries including Commercial Type, Klim Type Foundry and Mark Simonson Studio. To view and install the optional fonts, follow these steps.



Installing Fonts in Catalina

Launch the Font Book app on your Mac.



Select All Fonts in the sidebar.



Browse the font list and select any greyed out fonts you like the look of. The grey indicates they're either deactivated or haven't been downloaded yet.



Right-click (or Ctrl-click) the selected font and choose Download [Font name] from the contextual menu. Alternately, click the Download button in the font preview window.



The new font options include Canela (16 styles), Domaine (6 styles), Founders Grotesk (17 styles), Graphik (18 styles), Produkt (8 styles), Proxima Nova (12 styles), Publico, Sauber Script, and Quotes Caps.

