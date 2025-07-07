Apple's AirTag 4-Pack Drops to Record Low $67.99 Price for Prime Day

Amazon this week has Apple's AirTag 4-Pack for $67.99, down from $99.00. This is the first time since February that we've seen the AirTag 4-Pack hit this record low price, making it another great Prime Day deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon provides delivery dates as soon as today for Prime members at some residences in the United States, and you won't need to clip an on-page coupon in order to see this deal. If you're shopping for just one AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $22.98, which is about $3 higher compared to that option's record low price.

