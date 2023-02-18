Apple's MLS Season Pass: Everything You Need to Know

Apple in February 2023 launched its very first MLS Season Pass. Keep reading to learn what's included in the pass, how much it costs, and how to sign up.





What is Apple's MLS Season Pass?

Apple's MLS Season Pass is a new subscription service available to Major League Soccer fans in more than 100 countries and regions.

How Much Does the MLS Season Pass Cost?

You don't need an Apple TV+ subscription to purchase the MLS Season Pass, but it's cheaper if you have one. Non-TV+ subscribers can pay $14.99 per month or $99 per season, whereas TV+ subscribers pay $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password, and fans can ask Siri a wide variety of questions related to MLS, including schedules, scores, standings, club rosters, and player stats.

Note that MLS season ticket holders automatically get access to the MLS Season Pass on ‌Apple TV‌.

What's Included in the MLS Pass?

The Season Pass includes every live MLS regular-season match, the playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, with no blackouts. There is also a free selection of pre-season on-demand content to get fans hyped up for the new season, which begins on February 25.



In total, you get:

Every live MLS regular-season match

MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS All-Star Game

Leagues Cup

Campeones Cup

Hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches

Note that the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup are not available in Mexico.

Open the ‌Apple TV‌ app. Go to Watch Now. Scroll down to Channels. Find MLS Season Pass, then open it. Choose the Subscribe button. Sign in with the ‌Apple ID‌ and password that you use to make purchases.

How Do I Access MLS Pass Content?

MLS Season Pass content can be accessed via the ‌Apple TV‌ app, which is on iPhone, iPad, Mac, ‌Apple TV‌, as well as Smart TVs, game consoles, and set-top boxes. You can also watch MLS Season Pass on the web at tv.apple.com on Android, Windows PC, and Chrome OS devices.



To watch a match, follow these steps:

Open the ‌Apple TV‌ app or go to tv.apple.com. If prompted, sign in with your ‌Apple ID‌ and password. Go to Watch Now and scroll down to Channels, or go to Search. Choose MLS Season Pass. Choose a game, then choose Watch.

What Else Should I Know?

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers. A limited number of games will be available for free in the ‌Apple TV‌ app when you sign in with your ‌Apple ID‌. If you miss a game, you can watch a replay or download the game to watch offline.

When the season kicks off, fans can also visit Apple Maps to explore dedicated Match Day Guides created by MLS clubs, including Atlanta United, Nashville SC, and Toronto FC, and find recommendations for local bars and restaurants to catch a game, detailed information about their stadiums, and more.



‌‌Apple Maps‌‌ is also launching several new custom-designed three-dimensional landmarks of MLS Stadiums in time for the season openers, including Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; Lumen Field in Seattle; and Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Why Can't I Find MLS Season Pass?

If you can't find MLS Season Pass in the ‌Apple TV‌ app, it may not be available in your country or region. You can find out what's available in your country or region on Apple's website. Also, make sure that your Apple devices are up-to-date with the latest software.