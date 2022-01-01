What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2022?

In our What to Expect guide that we shared yesterday, we went over everything that we're expecting to see from Apple in 2022 based on current product rumors and historical release data.



New iPhone 14 models with a hole punch camera and no notch are a possibility, plus we could see more powerful Apple silicon iMacs and Mac minis. The second-generation AirPods Pro are coming, and there's a significantly redesigned MacBook Air on the horizon. Rumors also suggest that 2022 is the year that we could see Apple's first dedicated AR/VR product with the launch of a mixed reality headset expected to cost upwards of $3000.

We know what we think we're going to see from Apple in 2022, but we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What do you want to see Apple release this year?

Are there new features you're hoping to see in iOS 16 or macOS 13? New iPhone features? What do you hope to get out of Apple's AR/VR headset?

Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect guide for a look at all of the current rumors. We'll learn more about Apple's 2022 product plans during the early months of the year, and as usual, we'll have in-depth coverage of all rumors here at MacRumors.com.

Our MacRumors forums also serve as an excellent resource and community for discussing upcoming products and rumors, and with a new product category and some exciting ‌iPhone‌ changes planned for 2022, or forums are the place to be for all Apple-related discussions.

Thank you to our readers and our forum members for making MacRumors the number one site for Apple news, rumors, and advice on the web. MacRumors celebrated its 21st birthday this year, and that's all thanks to our dedicated readers. We look forward to another year of rumors in 2022. Happy New Year!