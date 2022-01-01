What Do You Want to See From Apple in 2022?
In our What to Expect guide that we shared yesterday, we went over everything that we're expecting to see from Apple in 2022 based on current product rumors and historical release data.
New iPhone 14 models with a hole punch camera and no notch are a possibility, plus we could see more powerful Apple silicon iMacs and Mac minis. The second-generation AirPods Pro are coming, and there's a significantly redesigned MacBook Air on the horizon. Rumors also suggest that 2022 is the year that we could see Apple's first dedicated AR/VR product with the launch of a mixed reality headset expected to cost upwards of $3000.
We know what we think we're going to see from Apple in 2022, but we want to hear from the MacRumors community. What do you want to see Apple release this year?
Are there new features you're hoping to see in iOS 16 or macOS 13? New iPhone features? What do you hope to get out of Apple's AR/VR headset?
Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and take a look at our What to Expect guide for a look at all of the current rumors. We'll learn more about Apple's 2022 product plans during the early months of the year, and as usual, we'll have in-depth coverage of all rumors here at MacRumors.com.
Our MacRumors forums also serve as an excellent resource and community for discussing upcoming products and rumors, and with a new product category and some exciting iPhone changes planned for 2022, or forums are the place to be for all Apple-related discussions.
Thank you to our readers and our forum members for making MacRumors the number one site for Apple news, rumors, and advice on the web. MacRumors celebrated its 21st birthday this year, and that's all thanks to our dedicated readers. We look forward to another year of rumors in 2022. Happy New Year!
Popular Stories
Apple announced several new products this year, ranging from the colorful 24-inch iMac to four iPhone 13 models, but we also said goodbye to some other products. Below, we've recapped five products and accessories discontinued by Apple in 2021.
HomePod
In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the full-sized HomePod in order to focus its efforts on the HomePod mini. At the...
Apple in October introduced the redesigned third-generation AirPods, which have an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of the design decisions Apple made with the AirPods 3, Apple's vice president of acoustics Gary Geaves sat down for an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac), providing some interesting insight into the limitations of...
Apple is providing stock bonuses to some engineers in order to prevent them from moving on to companies like Meta, reports Bloomberg. Last week, select engineers in silicon design, hardware, software, and operations were informed that they would be receiving a $50,000 to $180,000 stock bonus, which Bloomberg says is "unusual and significant."
Most engineers received stock worth $80,000 to...
Thursday December 30, 2021 10:26 am PST by Sami Fathi
2021 was a whirlwind of a year when it came to Apple rumors. Many of the rumors this year turned out to be accurate, like the MacBook Pro getting a notch, but some failed to materialize, like the flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7.
With the year now drawing to a close, we thought it would be fun to look back at six of the biggest Apple rumors of 2021.
1. MacBook Pro With a Notch
Out of all...
Earlier this week, a rumor from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models might not have a physical SIM card slot in at least some countries and regions, but the change might happen even sooner.
Image: iFixit An anonymous tipster informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. The...
A few pre-Christmas deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 have returned this week, taking $50 off the 41mm and 45mm GPS models of the latest Apple Watch. Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminum with a Clover Sport Band, this model is available for $349.00, down from $399.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make ...