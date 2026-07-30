 Apple Reports 3Q 2026 Results: $29.8B Profit on $109.4B Revenue - MacRumors
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Apple Reports 3Q 2026 Results: $29.8B Profit on $109.4B Revenue

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Apple today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2026, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year.

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For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $109.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $29.8 billion, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $94.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Apple set new June quarter records for total revenue and earnings per share, as well as for iPhone, Mac, and Services revenue.

Gross margin for the quarter was 50.1 percent, compared to 46.5 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.27 per share, payable on August 13 to shareholders of record as of August 10.

"Today, Apple is proud to report our strongest June quarter ever, with double-digit revenue growth across iPhone, Mac and Services, and in every geographic segment," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "At WWDC26, we were thrilled to introduce the all-new Siri AI, alongside all of Apple's latest software innovations and important new child safety features."

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Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

Conference call starts at 2:00 p.m. Pacific - No need to refresh loading

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Shasta McNasty
7 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
And prices continue to rise!
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Sanlitun
2 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Apple is finished!
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Mr-Stabby
5 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Still hope for the iPod I say!
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