You Can Listen to Tim Cook's Final Earnings Call as Apple CEO Today
Tim Cook will participate in his final Apple earnings call as the company's CEO today. The call begins at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time.
Cook and CFO Kevan Parekh will discuss Apple's earnings results for the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year on the live-streamed conference call. While the call is primarily intended for Apple shareholders and Wall Street analysts, anyone can listen live for free on Apple's Investor Relations website, with no registration required.
The call should last around one hour. Cook and Parekh will read their prepared remarks, and then they will take questions from analysts.
If you miss the call, a recording will be available for replay on the page later in the day.
Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus is taking over as CEO on September 1, so Cook will no longer be CEO when the next earnings call occurs.
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