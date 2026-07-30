 Tim Cook: Apple 'Reluctantly Raised Prices' Due to '100-Year Flood on Memory Pricing' - MacRumors
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Tim Cook: Apple 'Reluctantly Raised Prices' Due to '100-Year Flood on Memory Pricing'

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Apple didn't want to raise its prices but was forced to do so because of exponential increases in memory costs, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today during the company's Q3 2026 earnings call. Apple increased prices for Macs and iPads in June because memory prices have surged.

MacBook Neo on Yellow Feature

On the pricing front, you know, we reluctantly raised prices. I would say we did it because we're in what I would characterize as a 100-year flood on memory pricing with exponential increases in memory prices, so that was the rationale for it.

When asked whether Apple is aiming to protect gross profit dollars or product gross margins when considering pricing increases, Cook said it's multifactorial.

In terms of our philosophy on dollars or percentages, we look at units, revenue, and margin, and then come to a business judgment as to how to handle that, and so it's not a mathematical formula that gets us to a specific result, or just looking at one dimension of that. We look at all three dimensions and think about it over the long term instead of, you know, a 90-day clock.

Cook did not comment on whether Apple plans to raise iPhone prices when the iPhone 18 Pro models and first foldable launch this September, but multiple analysts believe prices will go up.

Cook said Apple is expecting to pay higher memory costs in the September quarter, though Apple will be able to partially offset it with lower costs on some non-memory components and a stockpile of inventory.

Tags: Earnings, Tim Cook

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Top Rated Comments

F
formerpc
25 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
"Forced to". :rolleyes:

Meanwhile they just became a $5 Trillion company.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
32 minutes ago at 03:58 pm
Apple has abused its customers with RAM/SSD pricing for a really long time. To cry wolf now is pathetic.

When RAM/SSD was user upgradeable, it didn't matter much, you bought the lowest spec and upgraded. No longer a thing with Macs for a while now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
goonie4life9
19 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
Aw shucks and golly gee whiz, Apple just had no choice, as they were just barely scraping by in the best June quarter ever, with margins just over 50%.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
21 minutes ago at 04:09 pm

"Forced to". :rolleyes:

Meanwhile they just became a $5 Trillion company.
You know that money isn't sitting in a bank somewhere, right? That number is literally just "number of shares times share price".
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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