 Here Are All the Changes to AppleCare+ This Month - MacRumors
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Here Are All the Changes to AppleCare+ This Month

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July has been a busy month for AppleCare+ news. We have recapped all the changes to AppleCare+ and the AppleCare One bundle below.

AppleCare Bright Red
In the U.S., Apple raised the prices on monthly ‌and annual AppleCare‌+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads by $0.50/month and $5/year, respectively.

Monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscription plans expanded to a wider range of Apple products in Canada and Japan for the first time this month.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans for the iPad and Apple Watch expanded to five countries: Japan, Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

AppleCare One is expanding too. Starting on Tuesday, August 4, it will be available in Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Introduced in the U.S. last year, AppleCare One covers up to three devices as part of a single monthly subscription, and the total cost can be lower than multiple AppleCare+ plans. In the United Kingdom, for example, Apple said customers can save up to £11.48/month vs. paying for three separate AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans.

Tag: AppleCare Guide

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