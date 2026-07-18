 'AppleCare One' is Now Even More Valuable - MacRumors
Skip to Content

'AppleCare One' is Now Even More Valuable

by

While the monthly and annual prices of AppleCare+ plans for Macs and iPads received a slight increase this week, AppleCare One continues to start at $19.99 per month in the U.S., making the multi-device plan even more valuable.

Apple AppleCare One Feature
Launched in July 2025, AppleCare One allows you to cover up to three devices as part of a single subscription for $19.99 per month, and additional devices can be added for $5.99 each. AppleCare One offers repairs for accidental damage, 24/7 priority tech support, and theft and loss protection for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

If you have an iPhone 17 Pro, a MacBook Air with an M5 chip, and an iPad mini with an A17 Pro chip, for example, AppleCare+ plans with theft and loss coverage where applicable can cost up to $26.97 per month for those devices in total. As mentioned, AppleCare One still costs $19.99 per month, so you can save $6.98 per month in this scenario.

Notably, you can add Apple devices that you already own to an AppleCare One plan, so long as they are in good condition and less than four years old. A diagnostic check and/or inspection may be required to verify a device's condition.

AppleCare One remains available in the U.S. only.

Tag: AppleCare Guide

Popular Stories

applecare apple care banner

AppleCare+ for Macs and iPads Just Got More Expensive

Wednesday July 15, 2026 2:32 pm PDT by
Apple is increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg. Monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more. The price increases apply to new subscriptions, so customers who already have an AppleCare+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices. The AppleCare+ pricing ...
Read Full Article60 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Launching in Two Months With These 12 New Features

Friday July 17, 2026 10:39 am PDT by
It is now mid-July, and that means the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now just two months away. The devices are expected to look similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there will still be many year-over-year changes, with rumored features including a smaller Dynamic Island, 5G via satellite, and more. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, ...
Read Full Article38 comments
Apple 2026 Back to School Graphic

Apple's 2026 Back to School Offer Just Went Live in Select Countries

Wednesday July 15, 2026 11:48 am PDT by
Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now live in select countries in Asia, including China, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The offer provides college students and educational staff with a free item with the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad model. The exact offer varies by country, with options including a pack of four AirTags, AirPods 4,...
Read Full Article19 comments

Top Rated Comments

W
Warped9
13 minutes ago at 07:02 am
The price increases on Apple devices is really disappointing, but the ridiculous increases on AppleCare+ are like a gut punch. I can see a lot less AppleCare being sold now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
15 minutes ago at 07:01 am
No this subscription is useless, having using Apple devices for more than a decade and I never had problems with them... My family who also use Apple devices also never had any problems. 20 per month is 240 per year and 2400 in 10 years !
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
torontotim Avatar
torontotim
26 minutes ago at 06:50 am

More "valuable"? Really? The value hasn't changed a bit. The alternative just got more expensive...
This is what happens when you outsource your writing to AI. Macrumors is chock full of stupid **** like this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
U
urbanracer34
33 minutes ago at 06:42 am
I came here because I though this would be useful in my case.

US only. I'm a Canuck! 😭
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments