AppleCare+ Changes Announced in Japan
Apple today announced that AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage is now available for the iPad and Apple Watch in Japan, after previously being limited to the iPhone there.
In addition, monthly and annual AppleCare+ plans are now available for a wider range of Apple products in Japan.
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Apple is increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg. Monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more.
The price increases apply to new subscriptions, so customers who already have an AppleCare+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices.
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