 'AppleCare One' Expanding to Four More Countries - MacRumors
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'AppleCare One' Expanding to Four More Countries

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Apple today announced that AppleCare One will be available in Australia, France, Germany, and the U.K. starting Tuesday, August 4.

Apple AppleCare One Feature
Introduced in the U.S. last year, AppleCare One covers up to three devices as part of a single monthly subscription, and the total cost can be lower than multiple AppleCare+ plans. In the U.K., for example, Apple says customers can save up to £11.48 per month compared to paying for three separate AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans.

AppleCare One includes all AppleCare+ benefits, including unlimited repairs for accidental damage subject to a fee per incident, 24/7 priority tech support, and theft and loss protection for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Depending on the country, customers can sign up for AppleCare One on Apple.com or at an Apple Store. Those who already have an AppleCare+ plan can also sign up directly in the Settings app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Existing devices that are up to four years old can be added to an AppleCare One plan, provided they are in good condition. A diagnostic check may be required. Additional devices beyond the three included can be added to the plan for an additional cost per month, per device, with most of the various fees outlined below.

Country Base Price Additional Device Repair Deductible Advertised Savings
Australia $29.99/month $8.99/month $45 to $149 Up to $18.48/month
France €20.99/month €5.99/month €29 to €99 Up to €13.48/month
Germany €20.99/month €5.99/month €29 to €99 Up to €13.48/month
United Kingdom £16.99/month £4.99/month £25 to £79 Up to £11.48/month

Tags: AppleCare Guide, AppleCare One

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