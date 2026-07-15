AppleCare+ for Macs and iPads Just Got More Expensive
Apple is increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg. Monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more.
The price increases apply to new subscriptions, so customers who already have an AppleCare+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices.
The AppleCare+ pricing change follows price hikes on all iPads and Macs due to global memory shortages and increasing component costs. Price increases range from $100 to $1,300.
Apple has not raised the price of its AppleCare One subscription plan that rolled out last year. AppleCare One covers up to three Apple devices with a $19.99 per month fee. Additional products can be added to AppleCare One for $5.99 per month.
Apple previously increased iPhone AppleCare+ plans by 50 cents in early 2025, and prices could go up again when the new iPhones launch this September.
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