AppleCare+ With Theft and Loss Coverage for iPad and Apple Watch Launching in More Countries
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans for the iPad and Apple Watch will be available starting Tuesday, August 4 in four additional countries, including Australia, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
These plans provide coverage for up to two incidents of theft or loss every 12 months, with each incident subject to a service fee.
The standard AppleCare+ benefits are included with the Theft and Loss plans too, including repairs for accidental damage and 24/7 priority tech support.
AppleCare One is launching in the same four countries on August 4 as well.
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Apple is increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg. Monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more.
The price increases apply to new subscriptions, so customers who already have an AppleCare+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices.
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