AppleCare+ Changes Introduced in Canada
As noted by MobileSyrup, monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscriptions are now available for a wider range of products in Canada, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, Studio Display, and Vision Pro.
For example, AppleCare+ coverage for a Mac starts at $5.49 per month or $54.99 per year, with prices varying by model. For lower-priced devices like the Apple TV and HomePod, coverage is available for as little as $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year.
In some cases, you may pay more over the same period than you would with upfront AppleCare+ plans, which remain available.
AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans are still not available in Canada, and the AppleCare One bundle option has yet to expand to the country either.
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Apple is increasing the price of some AppleCare+ subscription plans, reports Bloomberg. Monthly AppleCare+ subscription plans for Macs and iPads are now $0.50 more expensive in the U.S., while annual plans are $5 more.
The price increases apply to new subscriptions, so customers who already have an AppleCare+ subscription for a device will keep their current prices.
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