 AppleCare+ Changes Introduced in Canada - MacRumors
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AppleCare+ Changes Introduced in Canada

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As noted by MobileSyrup, monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscriptions are now available for a wider range of products in Canada, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, Studio Display, and Vision Pro.

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For example, AppleCare+ coverage for a Mac starts at $5.49 per month or $54.99 per year, with prices varying by model. For lower-priced devices like the Apple TV and HomePod, coverage is available for as little as $0.99 per month or $9.99 per year.

In some cases, you may pay more over the same period than you would with upfront AppleCare+ plans, which remain available.

AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans are still not available in Canada, and the AppleCare One bundle option has yet to expand to the country either.

Tag: AppleCare Guide

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